Tallahassee, FL

Popeye's Manager Strikes Female Employee, Leaves Company 'Horrified': Video

By Nick Mordowanec
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"Violence of any kind has no place in Popeyes restaurants," a company spokesperson told...

Judy DeRolf
1d ago

violence today is so out of hand. I personally believe its because it starts at the homes they grew up in. why are these people not being prosecuted

Rayne
1d ago

While I don't agree with how he handled this, she was on the clock and at the register. The fact that she thought she could talk on her cellphone shows how little common sense and how much entitlement and audacity she has. He should have told her to get off the register, clock out and don't return. Her parents failed raising her to be a productive person. She'll go through life thinking she can do whatever she wants, when she wants. I hate he's lost his job over that ridiculous child.

FlameThrower
1d ago

She was being disrespectful but nothing she could have done would ever justify a man hitting a woman.

Tallahassee, FL
