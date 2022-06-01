ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Most Popular Pizza Topping In Texas

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What's your go-to pizza topping?

While you make the most difficult decision of your life, check out this list that ranks the most popular pizza toppings in every state from YorkTest. Here's how they did it:

To discover what the most popular topping is in every state, we used Google search data to look at the number of average monthly searches for dozens of different pizza variations.

In Texas , the most popular pizza topping is pepperoni. The same rang true in neighboring states New Mexico, Louisiana and Arkansas. Here's what YorkTest said about pepperoni:

As we can see, almost half of states think pepperoni pizza is the best topping. Pepperoni pizza is an American concept, and the slightly spicy, salty meat which dots the top of pizza pies is still the US’ favourite topping.

To read the full report, click here .

