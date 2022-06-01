ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rolling Loud Announces New York City Dates

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpeXp_0fxSYioV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAaIb_0fxSYioV00

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Rolling Loud is officially coming back to New York City and best believe it’s going to be lit come the Fall.

Yesterday Rolling Loud took to their social media to announce the concert dates and with a pretty cool CGI video revealed that this September 23rd-25th, Citi Field in Queens, New York will be hosting the highly anticipated event.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rolling Loud (@rollingloud)

Unfortunately, they didn’t name any artists who’ll be taking the stage this September but judging from the song used in the video (“City of Gods”), we kinda expect the current King of NY, Fivio Foreign to headline the joint. After that it’s pretty much a guessing game as to who’s going to be showing up to perform for the residents of the city that never sleeps. Maybe Bobby Shmurda? Joey Bada$$? A$AP Rocky? Could be anyone.

What we can say with confidence is that you shouldn’t expect to see Tekashi 6ix9ine anywhere near this concert. Just sayin.’

Will you be going to Rolling Loud NY this September? Let us know in the comment section below.

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

New York Radio Mainstay Shaila Scott Is Out At WBLS.

Veteran New York radio host Shaila Scott has exited Mediaco urban AC WBLS New York (107.5), where she has been hosting middays. Scott originally joined the station in 1988, before moving to the former “98.7 Kiss-FM” WRKS in 1994. She returned to WBLS in 2012. “Sadly, Mediaco decided...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

Tweets of the week: ‘Bye bye Key Food’

Every week we at Brooklyn Magazine read the entire internet in order to curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. These are locally sourced, hand-crafted, organically grown, free range nuggets of wisdom and jest for the week ending June 3. This week, a Brooklynite of distinction...
BROOKLYN, NY
rapradar.com

Video: Rowdy Rebel “Woo Nina”

Rowdy Rebel is back outside for the matching visuals to his new single, “Woo Nina”. Directed by G Train, the GS9 rapper delivers his street-oriented rhymes in the heart of Brooklyn where he mingles with the locals, Woo Walks with his entourage, and mobs with the biker crew throughout his borough.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Entertainment
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Black Enterprise

Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris and Harlem Legend Dapper Dan Presents, Krab Queenz Harlem — The Largest Black Female Owned Seafood Restaurant in New York History

Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris founder and chief executive officer Tonique Clay announces the Franchise’s 8th location with ambassador Dapper Dan and Hello Krab Queenz Harlem. Black serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Tonique Clay is soaring in the food industry with the announcement of her history-making Harlem, N.Y. location. Serving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] NYC Revealed: Why New York Has So Many Rats

New York has long been known as one of the rattiest cities in America with some estimating close to 2 million rodents roam its streets. Both city workers and residents have been waging a never-ending battle against these four-legged fiends. Here is how New York City rats out its rodents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Shmurda
Welcome2TheBronx

NYC's first public observatory is coming to The Bronx

Budding astronomers and stargazers from The Bronx rejoice: New York City's FIRST public observatory is set to come to the mainland borough this year. After serving students at Nassau Community College on Long Island for over 40 years, the 12-foot tall structure is seeking a new home as it has been retired due to renovations at the school and the installation of newer equipment.
BRONX, NY
paramuspost.com

JERSEY CITY LURES RENTERS FLEEING MANHATTAN’S RISING RENTS, BUT NOT TO THE NEIGHBORHOODS YOU MAY THINK

Jersey City’s West Side Has Become Popular With Former Residents of the Five Boroughs. Evidenced at Upscale, Amenitized Rental Communities Like 3 Acres. JERSEY CITY, NJ – It’s no secret rising New York City rents are putting young professionals in a financial bind and housing decisions up in the air when lease terms near their end. Lease concessions and reduced rents at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 made luxury apartments affordable for the many young singles and couples who opted to remain in New York City amidst its mass shutdowns. As the Manhattan rental market has roared back to life, rents have increased by hundreds of dollars and concessions have been scaled back, pricing many out of their current living situation.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi Field#Rolling Loud Ny
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

NYC Apartment With Bathroom In Building's Hallway Still Costs $2400

Looking for apartments in New York City, is a pain right now. Rent prices are way up and everyone is looking!. While on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show I mentioned how while looking for apartments on Street Easy and reaching out to get tours, one apartment that looked somewhat nice online, in my price range caught my eye. The apartment location is on the Upper East Side. When I reached out, the realtor sent me a link for what the actual apartment looked like and included that the toilet was in the HALLWAY of the building. Private and just yours but still in the hallway!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy