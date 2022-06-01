Rolling Loud Announces New York City Dates

Rolling Loud is officially coming back to New York City and best believe it’s going to be lit come the Fall.



Yesterday Rolling Loud took to their social media to announce the concert dates and with a pretty cool CGI video revealed that this September 23rd-25th, Citi Field in Queens, New York will be hosting the highly anticipated event.

Unfortunately, they didn’t name any artists who’ll be taking the stage this September but judging from the song used in the video (“City of Gods”), we kinda expect the current King of NY, Fivio Foreign to headline the joint. After that it’s pretty much a guessing game as to who’s going to be showing up to perform for the residents of the city that never sleeps. Maybe Bobby Shmurda? Joey Bada$$? A$AP Rocky? Could be anyone.

What we can say with confidence is that you shouldn’t expect to see Tekashi 6ix9ine anywhere near this concert. Just sayin.’

