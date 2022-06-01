ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas chapels told to stop unauthorised Elvis-themed weddings

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dLOic_0fxSYhvm00

Authentic Brand Group, which licences Elvis Presley related merchandise, has revealed that it intends to stop Las Vegas chapels from organising Elvis-themed weddings .

The licensing company, ABG, issued a letter to several chapels in Las Vegas, Nevada, that host weddings with Elvis personas and sayings, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal .

According to the cease-and-desist letter, dated 19 May, ABG plans to end the unauthorised use of “Elvis Preselye’s name, likeness, voice image, or other elements of Elvis Preseley’s persona in advertisements, merchandise, and otherwise”.

The company specified that its protected trademarks are, “Elvis,” “Elvis Presely,” and “The King of Rock”.

The letter, signed and issued by an ABG attorney, stated that if an “infringing chapel” does not comply with the terms of the document throughout one week, the company’s counsel could seek legal action.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, as of 31 May, no chapels have said that they’ve been further contacted by ABG. The 27th of May officially marked a week since the letter was dated.

Multiple chapels that specialise in Elvis-themed weddings or use images of the musician in their names have confirmed that they’ve been contacted by ABG. Some of the chapels include, Viva Las Vegas/Vegas Weddings, the Elvis Chapel, Elvis Weddings and Las Vegas Elvis Chapel.

ABG’s letter has sparked confusion among the Las Vegas wedding community, as these businesses have relied on their Elvis impersonators for its ceremonies. Aside from tourists, many famous faces have walked into the chapel to tie the knot with an Elvis officiant, including Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian last April.

According to Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya, who has led a campaign to promote Las Vegas as an ideal wedding location, ABG’s warning couldn’t have “hit at a worse time”.

“It’s not a good thing,” she said. “It might destroy a portion of our wedding industry. A number of people might lose their livelihood.”

Melody Willis-Williams, President of Vegas Weddings and Viva Las Vegas Weddings, emphasised how important Elvis-themed ceremonies have been for multiple wedding businesses.

“This could be very damaging to our industry,” she said. “Most of us are small businesses, and we’re up against a superpower with a lot of money. It could kill us in lawyer fees to fight this.”

“Elvis weddings are synonymous with Las Vegas,” she added. “We keep Elvis alive.”

The wedding industry in Las Vegas generates about $2bn a year, as Clark County issued its five-millionth wedding licence last February.

Speaking to The Independent , a representative for ABG issued a statement about ensuring that all products with Presley’s name are used with authorisation.

“As the guardians of the Elvis Presley estate, it is our responsibility to safeguard his legacy. This includes ensuring that all products, services and advertisements utilizing Elvis’ name, image or likeness are officially licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises,” they wrote. “The estate has strong relationships with official Elvis tribute artists, fan clubs and festivals, as well as a robust global network of licensed merchandise partners. There is no intention to shut down chapels that offer Elvis packages in Las Vegas.”

“We are seeking to partner with each of these small businesses to ensure that their use of Elvis’ name, image and likeness are officially licensed and authorized by the estate, so they can continue their operations,” they continued. “Elvis is embedded into the fabric of Las Vegas history, and we are committed to protecting and expanding his legacy for generations to come.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Elvis Presley-themed Weddings Are Now Banned in Las Vegas

If you end up in Las Vegas and are having a “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” type of vacation, your chaotic plans might not hit the same. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, on May 19 Las Vegas chapels that provide Elvis Presley-themed weddings were served with a cease and desist letter. The letter went into full detail banning the use of “Elvis Presley’s name, likeness, voice image and other elements of Elvis Presley’s persona in advertisements, merchandise and otherwise.” The cease and desist was allegedly served by the Authentic Brands Group, “which licenses Elvis Presley-related merchandise,” shared the publication.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Elvis-Themed Weddings No Longer Allowed in Las Vegas

Las Vegas chapels that specialize in Elvis weddings may have to rebrand soon or face legal repercussions. The licensing company that controls the name and image of “The King” Elvis Presley just ordered all Vegas chapels to cease and desist with the kitschy offerings. Authentic Brands Group sent...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Daily Mail

Always read the fine print! Montana mansion that sits on its own PRIVATE ISLAND hits the market for $72 MILLION (but owners will have to contend with unfinished interiors AND rumored sea monster akin to the Loch Ness Monster)

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home. The huge house, which is located on its own private island - Cromwell Island - in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana, measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land.
MONTANA STATE
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time - complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels - just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Eater

How a Family Fruit Stand Became Northern California’s Best-Kept Pie Secret

It started with a fruit stand. In 1950, Sam Ikeda had the idea to cut out the middleman and sell oranges, juicy peaches, ripe pears, and other fruit grown on his small farm directly to customers. He and his wife Sally formed a partnership with Everett Gibson, another farmer with strong business contacts, to start a roadside stall. They set up shop off Highway 40, which was then not more than a two-lane road conveying travelers from Sacramento to Reno. This was well before the idea of getting fresh fruit direct from a farmer became a quintessentially Californian thing to do, making the fledgling farm-to-table operation a couple decades ahead of its time.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Weddings#Wedding#Authentic Brand Group#Abg#Las Vegas Elvis Chapel
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley Gave Ann-Margret A Code Name To Dodge Priscilla

After first meeting Ann-Margret in 1963, Elvis Presley was drawn to the actress. Not so long after their first meeting, the duo had a romantic love affair that lasted for over a year. However, there was a stumbling block in their romantic relationship – Priscilla Presley, whom Elvis was with. Priscilla had been living with Elvis for a while and had promised to marry her. However, his focus changed after he met Ann-Margret.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trademarks
The Independent

Johnny Depp signs $15k portrait at steakhouse by Ritz-Carlton where he stayed during Amber Heard trial

In bringing the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia, Johnny Depp had to decamp from his life in Hollywood to Fairfax County for the duration of the trial.Fox News Digital reports the actor nevertheless found a comfortable temporary home at the Ritz-Carlton Tyson’s Corner in the suburb of McLean, a short distance from the District of Columbia.Only a 15-minute drive from the Fairfax County Courthouse where the trial unfolded, the five-star hotel is connected to the Tyson’s Corner luxury mall with its branches of Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.The outlet also reports that Mr Depp...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
OK! Magazine

Counting Down The Days! Christina Hall & Her Family Will Move Into Their Newport Beach House In Just 1 Week

Break out the packing tape and boxes! On Monday, May 30, Christina Hall revealed she's kicking off the summer by settling down in her new house in California's scenic Newport Beach."One week from today, we move into our new home," she wrote on her Instagram Story, tagging husband Joshua Hall.The HGTV star, 38, currently resides in Dana Point, but she sold the gorgeous pad for a whopping $11.5 million last month. Hall is a mom to her and ex Ant Anstead's 2-year-old son Hudson, as well as two kids with ex Tarek El Moussa: daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Popculture

Betty White's Los Angeles Home Sells for a Ton Above Asking Price

Betty White's Los Angeles home has sold for more than its asking price at her death. This five-bedroom, six-bathroom Brentwood property went for $10.678 million after being listed at $10.575 million. The colonial-style residence is nestled in LA's prestigious Brentwood Park and offers views of the nearby mountains from nearly three-quarters of an acre, reported Robb Report.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

679K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy