ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Liam Livingstone hits 75 in Lancashire’s 17-run victory over Derbyshire

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hs1nV_0fxSYeHb00

Liam Livingstone hit 75 to set Lancashire up for a 17-run victory over Derbyshire at Emirates Old Trafford in the Vitality Blast.

Livingstone smashed five sixes in 40 balls from number three, as part of a 91-run partnership with Dane Vilas, as Lancashire posted 219 for six.

Derbyshire responded with 202 for five from their overs, with Luis Reece getting 55 and Leus Du Plooy an unbeaten 59.

Chris Lynn posted the third T20 century of his career as Northamptonshire beat Leicestershire by 42 runs.

Lynn bludgeoned 106 from 66 balls as Northamptonshire closed on 227 for one, with James Neesham making 75 from 30, as the duo put on 118 in just 53 balls.

In reply, Foxes opener Scott Steel hit 64, but they collapsed, finishing on 185 for nine.

David Payne’s bowling performance inspired Gloucestershire to a six-wicket victory over Kent.

The 31-year-old seamer finished with figures of four for 15, including three wickets in four balls as Kent were bowled out for 114 in 19.3 overs.

Gloucestershire’s chase was hampered by the loss of early wickets, but Glenn Phillips hit an unbeaten 50 from 31 deliveries as they chased down Kent’s total with 33 balls remaining.

Durham bounced back from successive defeats with a comfortable 48-run win over Worcestershire.

Michael Jones hit 44 from 25 for the home side as Durham got 186 from their 20 overs.

After losing early wickets, Worcestershire were behind the rate and they only made 138 for nine.

Rilee Rossouw blasted 74 from just 29 balls, but was unable to save Somerset from a 47-run defeat to Sussex at Taunton.

The Sharks posted 216 for seven after losing the toss, with Josh Philippe hitting 70, and Harrison Ward adding a rapid 23 from five deliveries at the end.

Rossouw hit five sixes and eight fours on his way to 74, but lacked support, and they collapsed to 169 all out.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Postbox toppers appear in the South East

Decorative postbox toppers have appeared in villages and towns across the South East, as preparations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee continue. Miniature Queens, beefeaters and woolly corgis can be seen on postboxes from Battle, East Sussex, to Gravesend, Kent. The decorations reflect national celebrations of the Queen's 70-year reign. Similar...
U.K.
BBC

BBC Wales HQ in Cardiff opens doors to tours for first time

BBC Cymru Wales' new headquarters is opening its doors to the public for the first time. Live broadcasting began at Central Square in Cardiff city centre in July 2020 during the Covid pandemic. From July, tours will give people the chance to see how the home of BBC Wales Today,...
U.K.
The Independent

Tim David stars as Lancashire hold nerve in tense finish against Northants

Lancashire held their nerve against Northamptonshire to clinch a two-wicket win off the final ball in their Vitality Blast match at Emirates Old Trafford.Needing six to win off the final over, the home side’s chances appeared to have gone when Jimmy Neesham dismissed both Danny Lamb and Tim David.But with three needed off one ball, New Zealander Neesham bowled a wide and then a no-ball to give Lancashire the spoils..@EmiratesOT 𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙨. 😍Nights like these...⚡ #LightningStrikes pic.twitter.com/KK8SgioauW— Lancashire Lightning (@lancscricket) June 3, 2022David’s 26-ball 42, which included three sixes, helped Lancashire to extend their unbeaten start and preserve their 100 per...
SPORTS
BBC

Andrew Tye: Durham sign Australian pace bowler for 2022 Vitality Blast

Durham have signed Australian pace bowler Andrew Tye for this season's Vitality Blast. The 35-year-old, who previously played for Gloucestershire in the Blast, goes straight into the squad for Wednesday's fixture against Worcestershire. Having extensive experience in limited-overs cricket, Tye helped Perth Scorchers to the Big Bash League title during...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rilee Rossouw
Person
Josh Philippe
Person
Luis Reece
Person
Michael Jones
Person
Liam Livingstone
Person
Chris Lynn
Person
James Neesham
Person
Dane Vilas
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Beacons lit across Devon and Cornwall

More than 80 beacons have been lit across Cornwall and Devon to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. They were set ablaze as a part of tributes to the Queen's seven decades on the throne. Among the locations was St Agnes Lighthouse in Scilly, which was lit for the first time...
U.K.
motor1.com

Rider killed in 2022 Isle of Man TT practice

The TT returns in 2022 after a two-year absence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with action beginning last Sunday with the first official qualifying sessions. Running continued through Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with this evening's running consisting of a lap for Sidecars, followed by a Superbike, Superstock and Supersport session.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thunderstorms set to miss Jubilee celebrations

A second round of thunderstorms is expected to miss concert-goers at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday night.After a forecast of thunder and downpours through Saturday morning, southern England is expected to see some “respite” before a return to “severe” weather, according to the Met Office.The agency is likely to issue a weather warning for heavy rain, hail, and lightning across southern and central England and Wales, but will review the situation on Saturday morning.You may be woken by some heavy rain and thunderstorms if you live in southern or central areas on Saturday ⚠️Elsewhere it'll be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancashire#Derbyshire#Overs#Uk#Emirates Old Trafford#Gloucestershire Cricket
BBC

Killers convicted after 'caring' father beaten to death in Rowley Regis

Three men have been convicted after a father-of-five was stripped naked and beaten to death in an industrial estate in the West Midlands. Carl Woodall, 44, died after suffering "catastrophic injuries" in Rowley Regis on 28 June last year, West Midlands Police has said. Mark Campbell, 39, and Simmion Goldbourne,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Homes and businesses in Welsh seaside village hit by deluge of heavy rain

Homes and businesses have been left damaged after more than 9cm of rain fell on a Welsh seaside village in just six hours.Criccieth bore the brunt of the 92mm downpour as thunderstorms hit north west Wales on Friday, while many were celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.Several houses and shops sustained damage, while roads were left impassable due to flooding.Russell Roster, owner of Criccieth Tackle Box, said: “Carpets are sodden. What stock was on the floor is wet. Came through the flat roof at the back and tripped the electric.92mm of rain has fallen in around six hours in the town of...
ENVIRONMENT
buckinghamshirelive.com

People warned not to approach man missing from High Wycombe

People have been warned not to approach a man who has gone missing from his home in Buckinghamshire. Philip Wlodarczyk was last seen on Monday in Slough. However, the 72-year-old from High Wycombe is believed to have travelled to Amersham in Buckinghamshire and Maidenhead in Berkshire. Thames Valley Police issued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Lancashire Oaks: James Fanshawe eyeing Haydock return for Viola after Pinnacle Stakes second last month

A return to Haydock for the Lancashire Oaks could be on the cards for Viola following her fine effort to finish second in the Pinnacle Stakes on Merseyside. James Fanshawe's filly was perhaps an unlucky loser in the Group Three event having been short of room in the closing stages as the daughter of Lope De Vega finished placed behind winner Sea La Rosa for the third time since conquering William Haggas' charge in a Doncaster handicap last summer.
WORLD
BBC

Llandudno: June Murray died after car rolled backwards

A woman died when a car she was getting out of rolled backwards and pinned her underneath, an inquest heard. June Murray was visiting her son in Llandudno, Conwy, the inquest in Ruthin, Denbighshire, was told. She was getting out of a Ford Cougar on 18 December 2020, at her...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ipswich man admits killing grandad walking home from pub

A man has admitted killing a grandfather who died 12 days after he was found injured on his driveway. Clive Wyard, 74, was discovered unconscious with a fractured skull at his home on Valley Road, Ipswich, on 20 July 2018. Suffolk Police said he was walking home from the pub...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: South East beacons lit amid celebrations

Beacons were lit across the South East as part of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. More than 3,500 beacons were lit up around the world to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Across Kent, Sussex and Surrey 219 official beacons were lit, along with many other unofficial lighting ceremonies.
WORLD
BBC

Warwickshire dementia cafe recognised in Jubilee award

A woman who runs a free dementia support cafe has been recognised with a special award to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Carole Zambonini set up the Alcester Cafe in Warwickshire in 2012, which is run twice a week by volunteers. She has been awarded the Platinum Champion Award by...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

679K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy