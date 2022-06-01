ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sheryl Sandberg, longtime No. 2 executive at Facebook, steps down

By David Lazarus, The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sfxbv_0fxSYdOs00

Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 executive at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down, according to a post Wednesday on her Facebook page. Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public.

Meta did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

“When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life,” Sandberg wrote on her Facebook page. She did not say what she planned to do.

Sandberg has led Facebook — now Meta’s — advertising business and was responsible for nurturing it from its infancy into an over $100 billion-a-year powerhouse.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in his own Facebook post that he doesn’t plan to replace Sandberg in the company’s existing structure. Javier Olivan will serve as Meta’s new COO.

Zuckerberg said this “this role will be different from what Sheryl has done. It will be a more traditional COO role where Javi will be focused internally and operationally, building on his strong track record of making our execution more efficient and rigorous.”

Jury sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim

While Sandberg has long been Zuckerberg’s No. 2, even sitting next to him — pre-pandemic, at least — in the company’s Menlo Park, California, headquarters, she also had a very public-facing job, meeting with lawmakers, holding focus groups and speaking out on issues such as women in the workplace and most recently, abortion.

“I think Meta has reached the point where it makes sense for our product and business groups to be more closely integrated, rather than having all the business and operations functions organized separately from our products,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Sandberg has had some public missteps at the company, including her attempt to deflect blame from Facebook for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In an interview later that month that was streamed by Reuters, she said she thought the events of the day were “largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate, don’t have our standards and don’t have our transparency.”

This turned out to be untrue. Internal documents, revealed by whistleblower Frances Haugen later that year, showed that Facebook’s own employees were concerned about the company’s halting and often reversed response to rising extremism in the U.S.

FDA warns against viral avocado ‘kitchen tip’ that can make you sick

“Haven’t we had enough time to figure out how to manage discourse without enabling violence?” one employee wrote on an internal message board at the height of the Jan. 6 turmoil. “We’ve been fueling this fire for a long time and we shouldn’t be surprised it’s now out of control.”

Sandberg, who lost her husband suddenly in 2015, said she is “not entirely sure what the future will bring.”

“But I know it will include focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women,” she wrote, adding that she is also getting married this summer, and that parenting their expanded family of five children will also be a part of this future.

She’s leaving Meta in the fall and will continue to serve on the company’s board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Garcetti official fatally strikes pedestrian on 170 Freeway in city-owned vehicle: Spokesman

The director of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Crisis Response Team fatally struck a pedestrian along the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood while driving a city-owned vehicle late Tuesday, a spokesman confirmed. The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. on the northbound 170 near Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The pedestrian […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Has Bad News About Facebook's New Big Thing

The metaverse is the future, says Facebook, which since late October has called itself Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report. For now, more questions than answers are emerging around this concept, of a virtual world in which we will interact via technological tools, like virtual-reality headsets, powered by technology such as augmented reality.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CNBC

Sheryl Sandberg sold $1.7 billion worth of Facebook stock over the last decade

Sheryl Sandberg leaves Meta after more than $1.7 billion of stock sales. Sandberg is one of the rare non-CEOs and non-founders to become a billionaire. Over the past decade, Sandberg has sold more than three-quarters of her shares through regularly scheduled share sale programs, according to research firms that track the sales.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
CNN

Opinion: Sheryl Sandberg's dangerous delusion

As tempting as it might be to reduce Sandberg's career to a hero-turned-villain story, it is far more useful as a guide to American culture and politics in the years between the mid-1990s and the mid-2010s, writes Nicole Hemmer
ECONOMY
The Verge

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company will change its stock ticker to META on June 9th

When the company formerly known as Facebook announced its plan to rebrand last October, it also announced a new stock ticker. At the time, execs said that after ten years as FB, its NASDAQ listing would transition to MVRS for the metaverse. However, after the investment fund listed under META vacated the symbol in January, Meta Platforms quickly confirmed that it would use META instead, while at the same time announcing its first drop in daily active users, ever. Now it has filed paperwork saying the shift will become official before the market opens on June 9th (via CNBC).
BUSINESS
CNBC

Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as Meta Platforms chief operating officer

Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down from her role as Chief Operating Officer at Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook. Sandberg joined Facebook in early 2008 as the No. 2 to Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Javier Olivan, the company’s chief growth officer, will take over as COO this fall. Sandberg will continue to serve on Meta’s board of directors.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sandberg's exit may not be a big blow for Facebook-parent Meta

(Reuters) - Sheryl Sandberg’s exit from Meta Platforms Inc comes at a crucial time for the Facebook parent as it pivots to “metaverse” in the face of slowing ad revenue, although Wall Street analysts say her departure will not be as significant. As second-in-command to founder and...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising
KTLA

Driver facing DUI charges after crashing into 10 parked cars in Orange

A man was trapped inside his vehicle and needed to be rescued by fire crews after he crashed his car into 10 parked vehicles in Orange Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Tustin Street, according to the Orange Police Department. The man was driving a Toyota […]
ORANGE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Sheryl Sandberg’s influence reaches all of us. But it’s a troubling legacy

If you are reading this, odds are that you are one of the 2.87 billion daily users of the products offered by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. If you are not using any of these products, you are connected to people who do use them. And this connects you to Sheryl Sandberg, who resigned last week from her role as Meta’s chief operating officer.
BUSINESS
KTLA

Help needed to solve 2016 killing of teen as she left church in Lynwood

Authorities and family members are asking the public for help Thursday in their search for whoever fatally shot a 16-year-old girl as she sat in the backseat of her mother’s car in Lynwood several years ago. The shooting took place on Nov. 16, 2016, near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Euclid Avenue as […]
LYNWOOD, CA
The Verge

Amazon’s retail CEO is resigning after 23 years

Dave Clark, Amazon’s CEO of worldwide consumer business, is resigning effective July 1st, the company announced on Friday. Clark has been with Amazon for 23 years and played a major role in building out the company’s expansive and speedy supply chain. He’s one of two chief executives at Amazon who report up to company CEO Andy Jassy. Clark will be resigning to “pursue other opportunities,” Jassy wrote in a memo Amazon shared publicly.
BUSINESS
KTLA

KTLA

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy