Softball state tournament seedings, schedule announced
The MIAA has released the seedings and schedule for the state softball tournament. Here's where and when the Central Mass. teams will play on the road to a state title.
Division 1
Seedings
1. Bishop Feehan
2. King Philip
3. Taunton
4. Wachusett.
5. Lowell
6. Central Catholic
7. Methuen
8. Reading
9. Peabody
10. Attleboro
11. North Andover
12. Westford Academy
13. Woburn
14. Bridgewater-Raynham.
15. St. Paul
16. Newton North
17. Franklin
18. Needham
19. Lexington
20. Doherty
21. Haverhill
22. Beverly
23. Chelmsford
24. New Bedford
25. Arlington
26. Hingham
27. Braintree
28. Natick
29. Marshfield
30. Newton South
31. Lynn Classical
32. Concord-Carlisle
33. Everett
34. Medford
35. Brockton
36. Hopkinton
37. Cambridge Rindge and Latin
38. Malden
Schedule
Saturday's first round
Doherty at Woburn, 4 p.m.
Hopkinton/Marshfield winner at Wachusett, 4 p.m.
Needham at St. Paul, 4 p.m.
Division 2
Seedings
1. Billerica
2. Tewksbury
3. Walpole
4. Westfield
5. Burlington
6. North Attleboro
7. Somerset Berkley
8. Silver Lake
9. Plymouth North
10. Agawam
11. Bedford
12. Grafton
13. Milton
14. Mansfield
15. Dracut
16. Stoughton
17. Wakefield
18. Masconomet.
19. Leominster
20. Pembroke
21. Dartmouth
22. Nashoba
23. Oliver Ames
24. Danvers
25. East Longmeadow
26. Holliston
27. Ludlow
28. Plymouth South
29. Shepherd Hill
30. Wilmington
31. Minnechaug
32. Notre Dame-Hingham
33. Ursuline Academy
34. Falmouth
35. Norwood
36. Marlborough
37. Westwood
38. Amherst-Pelham
Schedule
Saturday's preliminary round
Marlborough at Shepherd Hill, 4 p.m.
Saturday's first round
Nashoba at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.
Monday's first round
Dartmouth at Grafton, 4 p.m.
Leominster at Mansfield, 4:30 p.m.
Division 3
Seedings
1. St. Mary's (Lynn)
2. Greater New Bedford
3. Dighton-Rehoboth
4. Hudson
5. Middleborough
6. Austin Prep
7. Arlington Catholic
8. Triton
9. Foxborough
10. Gloucester
11. North Reading
12. Fairhaven
13. Bishop Fenwick
14. Apponequet
15. Pittsfield
16. Norton
17. Hanover
18. Southeastern
19. Tantasqua
20. Newburyport
21. Oakmont
22. East Bridgewater
23. Dedham
24. Diman
25. Cardinal Spellman
26. Pentucket
27. Saugus
28. Monty Tech
29. Bishop Stang
30. Auburn
31. Norwell
32. Shawsheen
33. Bristol Plymouth
34. Sturgis Charter East
35. Boston Latin Academy
36. Medway
37. Dennis-Yarmouth
38. Belchertown
39. O'Bryant
40. Excel Academy
41. Cristo Rey
Schedule
Friday's preliminary round
Dennis-Yarmouth at Monty Tech, 4 p.m.
Boston Latin at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Monday's first round
Medway/Bishop Stang winner at Hudson, 4 p.m.
Saturday's first round
Oakmont at Fairhaven, 4 p.m.
Sunday's first round
Tantasqua at Apponequet, 1 p.m.
Division 4
Seedings
1. Hampshire Reg.
2. Amesbury
3. Wahconah.
4. Joseph Case
5. Archbishop
6. Abington
7. AMSA
8. Littleton
9. Tyngsborough
10. Easthampton
11. Seekonk
12. Whittier
13. Blackstone-Millville
14. Millbury
15. Nipmuc
16. Southwick.
17. Malden Catholic
18. Bay Path.
19. Northbridge
20. Monomoy
21. Clinton
22. Valley Tech
23. Wareham
24. Lunenburg
25. Tri-County
26. Monument Mountain
27. Bartlett
28. West Bridgewater
29. Quabbin
30. Lynnfield
31. Ipswich
32. Uxbridge
33. South Hadley
34. Pope Frances
35. English High (Boston)
Schedule
Sunday's preliminary round
South Hadley at Uxbridge, 10 a.m.
Friday's first round
Bay Path at Nipmuc, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday's first round
Monument Mountain vs. AMSA, 3 p.m. (at Marlborough High)
Quabbin at Joseph Case, 4 p.m.
Valley Tech at Seekonk, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday's first round
Bartlett at Abington, 10 a.m.
Monomoy at Blackstone-Millville, 10 a.m.
Clinton at Whittier, noon
Monday's first round
Northbridge at Millbury, 3:30 p.m.
Lunenburg at Tyngsborough, 4 p.m.
Tri-County at Littleton, 4 p.m.
Division 5
Seedings
1. Greenfield
2. Turners Falls
3. West Boylston
4. Franklin County
5. Mount Greylock
6. Hoosac Valley
7. Holbrook
8. Bristol Country
9. Hopedale
10. Taconic
11. Rockport
12. Tahanto
13. Academy of Notre Dame
14. Westfield Technical Academy
15. Lee HS
16. Maynard
17. Saint Joseph Prep
18. Bourne
19. Hopkins Academy
20. Drury
21. Frontier
22. Douglas
23. Millis
24. Athol
25. Carver
26. Narragansett
27. Monson
28. Gateway Reg.
29. Norfolk Aggie
30. Mount Everett
31. South Shore Voc/Tec
32. Ware
33. Pathfinder
34. Upper Cape
35. Mystic Valley
36. Salem Academy
37. Nashoba Tech.
38. Minuteman
39. Boston International
Schedule
Saturday's preliminary round
Boston International at Narragansett, 11 a.m.
Friday's first round
St. Joseph Prep at Maynard, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday's first round
Douglas at Rockport, 2 p.m.
Athol at Hopedale, 4 p.m.
Monday's first round
Frontier at Tahanto, 4 p.m.
Mystic Valley/Mt. Everett winner at West Boylston, 4 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Softball state tournament seedings, schedule announced
