Worcester County, MA

Softball state tournament seedings, schedule announced

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

The MIAA has released the seedings and schedule for the state softball tournament. Here's where and when the Central Mass. teams will play on the road to a state title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHGAB_0fxSYakh00

Division 1

Seedings

1. Bishop Feehan

2. King Philip

3. Taunton

4. Wachusett.

5. Lowell

6. Central Catholic

7. Methuen

8. Reading

9. Peabody

10. Attleboro

11. North Andover

12. Westford Academy

13. Woburn

14. Bridgewater-Raynham.

15. St. Paul

16. Newton North

17. Franklin

18. Needham

19. Lexington

20. Doherty

21. Haverhill

22. Beverly

23. Chelmsford

24. New Bedford

25. Arlington

26. Hingham

27. Braintree

28. Natick

29. Marshfield

30. Newton South

31. Lynn Classical

32. Concord-Carlisle

33. Everett

34. Medford

35. Brockton

36. Hopkinton

37. Cambridge Rindge and Latin

38. Malden

Schedule

Saturday's first round

Doherty at Woburn, 4 p.m.

Hopkinton/Marshfield winner at Wachusett, 4 p.m.

Needham at St. Paul, 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6EyY_0fxSYakh00

Division 2

Seedings

1. Billerica

2. Tewksbury

3. Walpole

4. Westfield

5. Burlington

6. North Attleboro

7. Somerset Berkley

8. Silver Lake

9. Plymouth North

10. Agawam

11. Bedford

12. Grafton

13. Milton

14. Mansfield

15. Dracut

16. Stoughton

17. Wakefield

18. Masconomet.

19. Leominster

20. Pembroke

21. Dartmouth

22. Nashoba

23. Oliver Ames

24. Danvers

25. East Longmeadow

26. Holliston

27. Ludlow

28. Plymouth South

29. Shepherd Hill

30. Wilmington

31. Minnechaug

32. Notre Dame-Hingham

33. Ursuline Academy

34. Falmouth

35. Norwood

36. Marlborough

37. Westwood

38. Amherst-Pelham

Schedule

Saturday's preliminary round

Marlborough at Shepherd Hill, 4 p.m.

Saturday's first round

Nashoba at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.

Monday's first round

Dartmouth at Grafton, 4 p.m.

Leominster at Mansfield, 4:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNnFn_0fxSYakh00

Division 3

Seedings

1. St. Mary's (Lynn)

2. Greater New Bedford

3. Dighton-Rehoboth

4. Hudson

5. Middleborough

6. Austin Prep

7. Arlington Catholic

8. Triton

9. Foxborough

10. Gloucester

11. North Reading

12. Fairhaven

13. Bishop Fenwick

14. Apponequet

15. Pittsfield

16. Norton

17. Hanover

18. Southeastern

19. Tantasqua

20. Newburyport

21. Oakmont

22. East Bridgewater

23. Dedham

24. Diman

25. Cardinal Spellman

26. Pentucket

27. Saugus

28. Monty Tech

29. Bishop Stang

30. Auburn

31. Norwell

32. Shawsheen

33. Bristol Plymouth

34. Sturgis Charter East

35. Boston Latin Academy

36. Medway

37. Dennis-Yarmouth

38. Belchertown

39. O'Bryant

40. Excel Academy

41. Cristo Rey

Schedule

Friday's preliminary round

Dennis-Yarmouth at Monty Tech, 4 p.m.

Boston Latin at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Monday's first round

Medway/Bishop Stang winner at Hudson, 4 p.m.

Saturday's first round

Oakmont at Fairhaven, 4 p.m.

Sunday's first round

Tantasqua at Apponequet, 1 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHIfT_0fxSYakh00

Division 4

Seedings

1. Hampshire Reg.

2. Amesbury

3. Wahconah.

4. Joseph Case

5. Archbishop

6. Abington

7. AMSA

8. Littleton

9. Tyngsborough

10. Easthampton

11. Seekonk

12. Whittier

13. Blackstone-Millville

14. Millbury

15. Nipmuc

16. Southwick.

17. Malden Catholic

18. Bay Path.

19. Northbridge

20. Monomoy

21. Clinton

22. Valley Tech

23. Wareham

24. Lunenburg

25. Tri-County

26. Monument Mountain

27. Bartlett

28. West Bridgewater

29. Quabbin

30. Lynnfield

31. Ipswich

32. Uxbridge

33. South Hadley

34. Pope Frances

35. English High (Boston)

Schedule

Sunday's preliminary round

South Hadley at Uxbridge, 10 a.m.

Friday's first round

Bay Path at Nipmuc, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday's first round

Monument Mountain vs. AMSA, 3 p.m. (at Marlborough High)

Quabbin at Joseph Case, 4 p.m.

Valley Tech at Seekonk, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday's first round

Bartlett at Abington, 10 a.m.

Monomoy at Blackstone-Millville, 10 a.m.

Clinton at Whittier, noon

Monday's first round

Northbridge at Millbury, 3:30 p.m.

Lunenburg at Tyngsborough, 4 p.m.

Tri-County at Littleton, 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gplf_0fxSYakh00

Division 5

Seedings

1. Greenfield

2. Turners Falls

3. West Boylston

4. Franklin County

5. Mount Greylock

6. Hoosac Valley

7. Holbrook

8. Bristol Country

9. Hopedale

10. Taconic

11. Rockport

12. Tahanto

13. Academy of Notre Dame

14. Westfield Technical Academy

15. Lee HS

16. Maynard

17. Saint Joseph Prep

18. Bourne

19. Hopkins Academy

20. Drury

21. Frontier

22. Douglas

23. Millis

24. Athol

25. Carver

26. Narragansett

27. Monson

28. Gateway Reg.

29. Norfolk Aggie

30. Mount Everett

31. South Shore Voc/Tec

32. Ware

33. Pathfinder

34. Upper Cape

35. Mystic Valley

36. Salem Academy

37. Nashoba Tech.

38. Minuteman

39. Boston International

Schedule

Saturday's preliminary round

Boston International at Narragansett, 11 a.m.

Friday's first round

St. Joseph Prep at Maynard, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday's first round

Douglas at Rockport, 2 p.m.

Athol at Hopedale, 4 p.m.

Monday's first round

Frontier at Tahanto, 4 p.m.

Mystic Valley/Mt. Everett winner at West Boylston, 4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Softball state tournament seedings, schedule announced

Comments / 0

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

