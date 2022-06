A fraction of spectators in the stands had already headed for the gates as Oklahoma led Northwestern 13-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning. The Sooners were three outs away from notching their 35th run-rule of the season and coasting to a second round matchup with Texas at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Most fans just assumed redshirt senior Hope Trautwein, who ended the day allowing one hit, one run and a season-high five walks, would quickly record the outs and finish the Wildcats off.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO