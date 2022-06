MADISON, Wis. – Today, the May jobs report showed the U.S. added 390,000 new jobs in May, which was higher than predictions expected. This report follows a year of record job growth across the country and a record low unemployment rate in Wisconsin – all thanks to President Biden, Governor Evers, and Democrats in Congress supporting Wisconsin-owned businesses and getting Wisconsinites back to work.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO