Esther Hamilton

Le Mars, Iowa – Henry R. Bader, 92, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Rev. Timothy Geitz will officiate. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars with the family present from 5-7 p.m. There will be one hour of visitation at the church on Saturday before the service. An additional funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms, Nebraska. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the church in Worms. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Worms. The Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to mauerjohnsonfh.c.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO