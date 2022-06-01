ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, IA

Esther Hamilton

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 3 days ago

Esther Hamilton, 97 of Merrill, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Accura...

klem1410.com

KLEM

Judith ‘Judy’ Lanning

Judith ‘Judy’ Lanning, 75 of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Accura Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
AKRON, IA
KLEM

Henry R. Bader

Le Mars, Iowa – Henry R. Bader, 92, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Rev. Timothy Geitz will officiate. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars with the family present from 5-7 p.m. There will be one hour of visitation at the church on Saturday before the service. An additional funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms, Nebraska. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the church in Worms. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Worms. The Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting the family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to mauerjohnsonfh.c.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Shirley Lorraine Lang

Shirley Lorraine Lang, 94, of Remsen, Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, IA. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen with Fr. Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Gerald Bertrand assisting. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen. Visitation with family present will be 4-7pm Tuesday. There will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume 1 hour before the funeral on Wednesday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument of Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to fischfh.com.
REMSEN, IA
KLEM

Joanne Heeren

Joanne Heeren, 90 of Akron, SD, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa. Funeral Service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
AKRON, IA
KLEM

John Michael Swalve

John Michael Swalve was born at 12:05 a.m., June 1, 2022 and passed peacefully as a baptized Catholic and beautiful child of God in the arms of his father, Daniel, at 1:04 a.m., June 1, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at All...
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Saturday News, June 4

Sioux Gateway Airport is among eight in Iowa that will receive part of a 100-million dollars grant. The Iowa Department of Transportation will distributing 3.15 milllion dollars toward phase one of a T-hangar construction project at Sioux Gateway. The grants are to be used for terminal buildings, parking structures, and hangar infrastructure. The biggest portion of the money – more than half – will go to Des Moines International Airport. It will be used primarily to build a five-story parking garage there.
SIOUX CITY, IA

