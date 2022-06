CINCINNATI — Throughout the 14-game, seven-month slog through World Cup qualifying, all that mattered for the U.S. Men’s National Team was results. Every game was played on a knife’s edge. Accumulating points was everything. It had to be that way: The USMNT didn’t accomplish their goal until the final day of the Octogonal, securing their spot at the biggest event in sports for the first time since 2014.

