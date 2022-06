It took 12South more than a few years to establish its reputation as one of Nashville’s trendiest neighborhoods, an identity that has been shaped and reshaped by the storefronts and eateries that stretch from one end of the eight-block neighborhood to the next. As Nashville natives know, before the early 2000s, 12South wasn’t a destination you’d frequent for custom denim and locally roasted coffees. But today, 12South is just that — a dynamic neighborhood brimming with restaurants and retail, loved by locals and visitors alike.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO