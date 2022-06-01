ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Orange County: Memorial Day Activities, Freedom Riders, Budget Meeting

By Andrew Stuckey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke...

Conversations with the Mayors: Carrboro Celebrates Pride Despite House Bill 755

Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Thursday, June 2. This is the transcript where he discussed recent national shootings, Pride Month, and upcoming government meetings. Listen to the full interview here. Brighton McConnell: Joining me on the phone is Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils....
CARRBORO, NC
Orange County Deputy Added to National Monument 117 Years After Murder

Nearly 118 years ago, the only Orange County Sheriff’s deputy to die in the line of duty lost his life. But just a few weeks ago, he was finally recognized and remembered on a national level. In 1904, Duncan Joseph Nichols was killed while trying to serve a warrant...
On Air Today: Carolina Blood Drive!

Aaron speaks with Garrett Reid of the American Red Cross about the upcoming Carolina Blood Drive, Tuesday, June 7, at the Smith Center. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code UNC to schedule an appointment. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Allen Buansi Sworn in To Succeed Rep. Insko for NC House District 56

Attorney and former Chapel Hill Town Council member Allen Buansi officially became the latest state representative on Wednesday morning. Buansi was sworn into the North Carolina House of Representatives to succeed Rep. Verla Insko in District 56, which covers Chapel Hill and Carrboro. The ceremony followed Buansi’s appointment to the role and primary election win in May.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
#Memorial Day#Freedom Riders
Playing in the Dirt: Hummers Are Back! Attract Hummingbirds to Your Yard

97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Donated Ambulance Boosts EMT Class at Chapel Hill High

David Stossmiester is the EMT teacher at Chapel Hill High School. He teaches high school students how to become first responders. He is showing off the program’s newest piece of equipment — a full-sized, recently retired ambulance. He opens the back and says, “We’ve got a bunch of road cones in there right now because we have to set up our driving course this weekend.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CVS Pharmacy Location at 137 East Franklin Street Set to Close

A CVS Pharmacy location in downtown Chapel Hill is closing its doors in the coming weeks. The national retail company and drugstore is sharing alerts with customers using the pharmacy at 137 East Franklin Street, saying it will officially close for business on Thursday, June 16. CVS Pharmacy occupies the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
‘I Need Legislators to Make a Change’: CHCCS Superintendent Hamlett on School Safety

After last week’s mass shooting in Texas, everyone’s thoughts are focused on our schools. How do we keep them safe? How do we help students – and teachers and staff – process their own feelings? And how can we make our schools a place where learning can take precedence, where everyone can feel safe and secure without the building having to be a fortress?
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Durham Tech Business Accelerator Group

Kate Wiggins, Lindsay Andreolli-Comstock, and Tia Pope spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, June 2. They discussed the first cohort of small business owners to come through the program. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
DURHAM, NC
Penny for Your Thoughts: To Hug or Not to Hug

After two years of non-human contact, we are learning how to greet each other again and it can be quite awkward. At the onset of the pandemic, we were told to maintain a six-foot distance when in public spaces such as the grocery store or outside on walkways. How did one figure out what six feet actually was? I used the “Joey Ramone” rule, I know half the people reading this will get that. Chapel Hill created more space, using the actual street downtown because the current sidewalk space could not comfortably accommodate outside dining and pedestrians at the same time while maintaining a safe distance. Walking was a good way to be outside, get your steps in and stay clear of others. More space for people, less space for cars. Different column.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Talking Books: Pride Month!

Susan and Aaron discuss Pride in Chapel Hill (including Saturday’s Pride Promenade!) and recommend their favorite LGBTQ-themed books.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Live and Local with Dave Hedeman and the Gone Ghosts!

With a new album out this week and an album-release show Friday at Cats Cradle Back Room, Dave Hedeman and the Gone Ghosts joined Aaron on Live & Local!. The Gone Ghosts are only about four years old, but Dave Hedeman has been a veteran of the music scene for decades. After years on the road in the 90s, Hedeman moved to Florida and took a break from music – but then a chance encounter with Jason Isbell in 2008 spurred him to pick up his guitar again, and the rest is history.
CARRBORO, NC

