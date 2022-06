Richardson shoppers can expect to see a variety of new businesses in the area in the coming months, including a coffee shop, a pet store, a cookie shop and more. 1. Dogtopia, a dog day care, boarding and grooming center, has set a new opening date of Sept. 1 for its Richardson location near Belt Line Road, owner Ron Blake said. The store, which will be located at 2121 Infocom Drive, Richardson, was previously planned to open in June. Dogtopia offers dog day care, spa services and boarding. 469-202-0787. www.dogtopia.com.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO