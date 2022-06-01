I Love You A Latte coffee shop in Richardson closes
I Love You A Latte permanently closed in the Campbell Plaza shopping center in Richardson effective April 5, according to a sign at its former location. The coffee shop...communityimpact.com
I Love You A Latte permanently closed in the Campbell Plaza shopping center in Richardson effective April 5, according to a sign at its former location. The coffee shop...communityimpact.com
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 1