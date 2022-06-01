ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Flanigan withdraws from 2022 NBA Draft, returns to Auburn basketball

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
On the last day players can withdraw their names from the 2022 NBA Draft, Allen Flanigan announced he will return to Auburn basketball for another season.

"Going through the pre-draft process gave me confidence that I am close to achieving my dream of playing at the next level," Flanigan said in a social media post.

The 6-foot-6 wing had his best season as a sophomore in 2020-21. He averaged 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in more than 30 minutes per game, making him the SEC's No. 4 returning scorer. But he suffered an offseason Achilles injury that sidelined him through nonconference play.

By the time he was back for the SEC schedule, Flanigan was struggling to fully replicate his former production. He was still a starter, but he averaged 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in a smaller role with Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler on the roster. He made the four decisive free throws in Auburn's 81-77 win at Alabama in January.

Flanigan is the son of Auburn assistant coach Wes Flanigan.

SEC SPRING MEETINGS:Why Auburn football's Bryan Harsin doesn't support Alabama's SEC transfer deadline change

AUBURN BASKETBALL:Would Jabari Smith have committed to Auburn basketball in NIL era? Bruce Pearl doesn't know

Auburn's 2022-23 roster sits at 12 scholarship players, with an option to fill a 13th or use the opening as the program's second and final reduced scholarship required by the NCAA during a four-year probation period.

Flanigan is likely candidate to start at the three, but Auburn also has incoming freshman guard Chance Westry able to play wing.

