JPSO: Child believed to have started Walmart fire

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for woman and young girl after Monday night's fire at the Walmart store on Jefferson Hwy. near Harahan.

The sheriff's office says the adult, the girl, and a toddler entered the store around nine, and at some point, the girl separated from the group.

"Just before 9:40 p.m., the unattended juvenile female took a lighter from a display near a register and moved to the area of the store containing ladies' fashion accessories. The juvenile deliberately lit at least one fire that spread to consume two aisles of merchandise," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"After the fire, the juvenile ran through the store until finding the adult with whom she initially entered the store. The group then departed the store and left the area in a silver four-door sedan."

The sheriff's office says due to the apparent age of the child involve, no criminal charges are expected and they are not at this time releasing images of the child or the adult she was with. But they do want to speak with them about the incident.

"The adult female was a black female wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. The juvenile appeared to be 6-9 years of age, and was wearing a pink shirt. Her hair appeared to be in two ponytails," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office's arson division at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.