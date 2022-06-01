ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA announces investments to bolster food supply systems

By Alexandra Limon
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYZni_0fxSUdyM00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced major investments to strengthen the nation’s food supply systems, saying the pandemic highlighted weaknesses that impacts the neediest the most.

During a press conference, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack explained, “today, in major cities and remote rural areas, far too many Americans live in food deserts that severely limit their ability to access healthy foods.”

Vilsack noted the pandemic made food insecurity worse for the most vulnerable.

“At one point during the pandemic, animals had to be euthanized simply because processing plants were shut down,” Vilsack explained.

Now, the USDA is announcing a new effort to transform the nation’s food systems and supply chains.

“It has to touch on all elements of our food system. I believe there are four basic elements: production, processing, distribution and aggregation and market development,” Vilsack said.

The USDA announced major investments in each of those areas.

Examples of the projects include efforts to make food more affordable and available locally by funding initiatives like urban farming projects that require less transportation.

The USDA will also invest in helping the agriculture industry transition to more organic and sustainable practices.

“A transformed food system needs to be one that through all four elements sustainably grows and raises commodities and livestock with net zero gas emissions while also raising farm and rural incomes,” Vilsack said.

The administration also announced more help in the form of loans and grants to small and mid-size growers and food production and processing operations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Urgent USDA health alert: If you have this meat in your fridge, throw it out now

The last beef recalls we warned you about involved meat products contaminated with strains of E. coli. Two companies had to issue massive recalls after detecting the bacteria in their products. Now we have a different beef contamination problem that would have triggered a recall if the products were still available in stores. Instead, we’re looking at a health alert from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) concerning raw ground beef products sold at Whole Foods.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WEKU

The Biden administration has announced new funding to help food supply chains

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack unveiled $2 billion in new funding to strengthen food supply chains hard hit by the pandemic, causing food shortages and higher prices. The move follows a series of past investments from the Biden administration aimed at helping small meatpacking plants and local foodbanks expand to serve more people. The new funding is made available through the March 2021 COVID relief package, the American Rescue Plan and other relief legislation.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Deserts#Food Systems#Nexstar#Americans
Reuters

Factbox: Global baby formula makers send products to restock U.S. shelves

June 3 (Reuters) - Global companies that make baby formula are bringing products into the United States after the country's health regulator relaxed its import policy to address a nationwide shortage partly triggered by Abbott Laboratories' (ABT.N) manufacturing plant in Michigan recalling some products in February. Importers include Neocate maker...
INDUSTRY
One Green Planet

FDA Warns Companies to Stop Illegally Selling CBD Products For Food-Producing Animals

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has sent warnings to four companies illegally selling CBD products intended for use in food-producing animals. The FDA has sent warnings to four companies, Haniel Concepts, Hope Botanicals, Plantacea, and Kingdom Harvest. The FDA warns these companies that the cannabinoids in the CBD products may not be safe for them or the food supply. The FDA also expressed concern that animal owners could postpone seeking professional treatment for animals “because they are relying on unproven claims associated with unapproved CBD products.”
AGRICULTURE
KSN News

Cheeses sold in Kansas grocery stores recalled

Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, as reported by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri, has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items: Cottonwood River Cheddar D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KSN News

Woman shot several times; police searching for suspect

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) – A woman has been taken to a hospital after being shot multiple times, according to Wichita Police. Officers were called to Mt. Vernon and Oliver around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. They say a woman in her thirties was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. She has been taken to a […]
WICHITA, KS
Mashed

Why Food Labels Have Consumers Asking Where The Meat Is

Technology is growing in the food industry, and we don't just mean robots taking fast food orders. It's also shaping what foods we can eat. Cell-based cultivated meat was introduced in 2013 by Dutch scientist Mark Post, according to The Guardian. The pharmacologist utilized 20,000 muscle fibers from a cow that were carefully grown into the shape of a hamburger.
AGRICULTURE
KSN News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner has been announced. Kevin Slay, of Rose Hill, Kan., has won the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! Congratulations! Other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway contest winners include: Paula Philson, of Bel Aire, Kan., who won the Open House Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy