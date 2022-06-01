ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, MO

Obituary & Services: Clitus Wesley Meeker

Cover picture for the articleClitus Wesley Meeker, 81, of Galt, Missouri, passed away at 6:05 AM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, Missouri. Memorial services are planned for 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Galt Christian Church in Galt, Missouri. Inurnment will be in the Campground Cemetery...

#Memorials#Obituary Services#Wright Memorial Hospital#The Galt Christian Church#Inurnment#Trenton High School#Teeners#Young Country#Trenton Foods
