PODCAST: How gentrification hurts small businesses in large cities

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Both the affordable housing crisis and gradual neighborhood gentrification aren’t exactly new topics; however, the impact each has on small business owners and longtime community members is rarely discussed.

When a business becomes priced out of its community, not only are the owners forced to scramble for a solution - which sometimes means closing the doors for good - but customers lose access to goods and services that they need.

On this episode of Beyond Black History Month , we speak to "Grandma" Dawn Martine-Harris, a small business owner based in Harlem. Listen as we learn about her experience throughout the years and how rising rents have threatened her mission to serve her community.

A new apartment building is under construction August 16, 2001 in Harlem, New York City. A small but vocal community in Harlem is upset at the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone (UMEZ), claiming that the historically black community''s recent gentrification programs have driven some local businesses out and raised real estate prices on many properties. Photo credit (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

We also speak to Dr. Willow Lung-Amam. She's the Director of the Small Business Anti-Displacement Network which, as the title suggests, attempts to assist small business leaders with the tools to keep their businesses afloat.