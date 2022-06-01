ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Bill Cosby Trial Over Alleged Playboy Mansion Attack Includes New Claim Involving 14-Year-Old Girl

By Nancy Dillon
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lwjzk_0fxSS1mX00

Click here to read the full article.

Wielding his celebrity status and a “sense of invincibility,” Bill Cosby sexually assaulted three teenagers in a string of attacks in 1975 using a “common plan” and clear “intent,” lawyer Nathan Goldberg told jurors Wednesday during opening statements in the long-awaited trial involving accuser Judy Huth.

Cosby, 84, is only facing civil liability for Huth’s claims he forced her into a sex act at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 years old in 1975, but Goldberg told jurors that they will hear testimony from all three women during the trial now underway in Santa Monica, Calif., and expected to last two weeks.

One of the women has never spoken publicly about her allegation before. She claims she met Cosby at a tennis tournament in Palm Springs in March 1975 when she was 14 years old and was invited to watch live filming of his movie Let’s Do It Again with her family, Goldberg said. With her mother and other relatives accompanying her to the set in downtown Los Angeles, the teen allegedly was attacked after following Cosby into his trailer to help adjust his bow tie, Goldberg said.

“She walks in, and immediately he pounces. The same that he did with Ms. Huth,” Goldberg said in his opening statement. “He grabs her with both his hands and starts slobbering all over her, on her mouth, sticking his tongue down her throat. And she is smelling his cigar breath. She’s trying to push herself out of this embrace and eventually manages to get away.”

Goldberg also revealed that jurors will hear from Margie Shapiro, an accuser who stepped forward in 2015 with allegations Cosby drugged and raped her at the Playboy Mansion in November 1975 after meeting her at a donut shop and inviting her to the set of Mother, Jugs and Speed. She was 19 at the time.

In the case of Huth, Goldberg said jurors would hear her story from her direct testimony on the witness stand and testimony from her friend Donna Samuelson, who was with her the day of her alleged battery. He said both women would describe meeting Cosby for the first time while he was filming Let’s Do It Again in Lacy Park in San Marino, California, meeting up with him again the following Saturday at a tennis club in Hollywood, following him to a nearby house where they played a drinking game over billiards and accompanying him to the Playboy Mansion.

Huth, 64, first sued Cosby in December 2014 with claims Cosby isolated her in a bedroom at Hefner’s mansion, kissed her on the mouth, slid his hand down her pants and used her hand to masturbate himself.

Goldberg said Wednesday that his client immediately reported what happened to Samuelson but was so humiliated and confused by the incident, she decided to bury it for decades. He urged jurors to connect the dots between the three women’s accounts and determine Cosby had “a sense of entitlement” and “no fear” when he allegedly assaulted the women using similar tactics.

Cosby’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, used her opening statement to cast Huth as a greedy opportunist who fabricated her assault story “in order to cash in on a wave of women in 2005 at first and then 2014.” She told jurors Huth attempted to sell her story to the National Enquirer in 2005 around the time fellow accuser Andrea Constand’s allegations against Cosby went public and then filed her lawsuit in 2014 after several more women stepped forward.

Bonjean also said “butler notes” recently unearthed from the Playboy Mansion’s archives show Cosby visited the residence on April 5, 1975, with two unidentified guests, and that the guests remained at the home for nearly 12 hours, drinking tequila sunrise cocktails, enjoying the pool, eating dinner and watching a movie. Bonjean said the evidence will show the guests were Huth and Samuelson. Considering Huth claims her assault happened shortly after lunch, Bonjean urged jurors to consider the lengthy stay. “I agree there’s no typical response to a traumatic event, but partying at the Playboy Mansion for 12 hours after, well, it seems a little inconsistent. You’ll have to decide,” she said. “It’s entirely consistent with no assault.”

In two hours of testimony Wednesday afternoon, Samuelson said Cosby creeped her out by rubbing her shoulders before he allegedly turned his attention to Huth. She said Huth was “distraught” and “crying” and tried to get her to leave the house shortly after the alleged attack, but Samuelson persuaded her stay. “I talked her into staying,” Samuelson testified. “It was selfish of me.”

Huth’s nearly 8-year-old lawsuit was put on hold by Cosby’s two back-to-back Pennsylvania criminal trials related to Constand and the subsequent Covid pandemic. The civil case resumed last year after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned Cosby’s conviction in the Constand case and he walked out of prison a free man.

While Huth initially believed the Lacy Park meeting was in late 1973 or early 1974, when she was 15 years old, she revised her timeline last month after reviewing new evidence provided by both Samuelson and Cosby. She now alleges the assault took place in early 1975, when she was 16 years old.

“We believe that Mr. Cosby will fully be exonerated once the jurors hear the evidence as well as examine the many inconsistent accounts given by Ms. Huth,” Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, said in a Wednesday morning statement.

Cosby has no plans to attend the trial in person and believes jurors will understand the decision given his age, blindness from glaucoma and vulnerability amid rising Covid infections, Wyatt tells Rolling Stone .

Once an A-list star dubbed “America’s Dad,” Cosby has been accused by scores of women of a long list of misdeeds ranging from sexual harassment to battery to rape. Many of his accusers stepped forward for the first time in 2014 with allegations that were too old to prosecute. Cosby denied the allegations and protested when civil lawsuits were settled with women against by his insurer.

Beyond Huth’s case playing out now in Santa Monica, Calif., the disgraced comedian is being sued by actress and visual artist Lili Bernard in federal court in New Jersey. Bernard claims Cosby drugged and raped her at the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City around August 1990 after they met on the set of The Cosby Show and he offered to help advance her career. A judge has not yet ruled on Cosby’s motion to dismiss the case.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 24

Calvin Landers
2d ago

My question White people how does Hugh Hefner escape criticism? Why is his estate not being sued ,was the Playboy mansion an appropriate place for this girl to live ,what type of mother would bring a child into that environment? How does she escape blame ? Wtf ?

Reply
12
304 Entertainment
2d ago

Leave him alone.They are bringing stuff up that's a billion years old.He is old and blind now with one feet in the grave and the other on a banana peel.Let God deal with him.💯💯💯💯💯💯💯

Reply(1)
6
K.Sum
2d ago

All these years and now come forward? Sounds like a he said she said money hungry lot. Yeah, the guy was a perv, but it's a bit late to come forward now.

Reply
4
Related
Rolling Stone

‘I Couldn’t Get Away’: Woman Testifies Cosby Kissed Her When She Was 14

Click here to read the full article. A woman told a Los Angeles courtroom Friday how Bill Cosby forcibly kissed her while on the set of a movie in 1975 when she was 14 years old. The woman, now 61, testified in connection with a civil suit against Cosby accuser Judy Huth, who claims the disgraced comedian isolated and sexually assaulted her in a bedroom at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 19 years old. Cosby, meanwhile, is not scheduled to testify. After a chance meeting with Cosby at a tennis club, the woman said the comedian invited her family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Kim Kardashian Calls for Temporary Prison Release of Uvalde Shooting Victim’s Father

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is calling for the temporary prison release of the father of Eliahana Cruz Torres — one of the children killed in the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting — so he can attend her funeral. “Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral,” the reality TV star tweeted with a photo of Eliahana. Kardashian explained that Ellie’s family’s requests to have him temporarily released had been denied since the shooting. Eli Torres is being held...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Deadline

New York Appeals Court Unanimously Upholds Harvey Weinstein Rape, Assault Conviction

Click here to read the full article. Several years after the former mogul was tried, convicted and jailed for rape and sexual assault, a new York Appeals court today upheld the verdict, rejecting Harvey Weinstein’s defense arguments that the proceedings favored the prosecution. The five-judge panel did not find any errors by the judge, Justice James M. Burke, that would warrant overturning the conviction, which carried a 23 year sentence. Weinstein’s lawyers had objected  to the Burke’s allowing prosecutors to call three so-called Molineux witnesses to testify to “prior bad acts” by the former Miramax and Weinstein Company chief. According to...
NFL
TIME

The Depp-Heard Trial Perpetuates the Myth of the Perfect Victim

Victim advocates hoped that, five years after #MeToo went viral, our culture would have developed a nuanced understanding of harassment and assault. Domestic abuse, in particular, is messy and complicated. The victim often stays with the perpetrator fearing economic, social, or physical repercussions. Sometimes the victim fights back. And victims can be flawed: They don’t need to be pure or sober to tell the truth.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Daily Mail

Mother charged when her daughter, 3, died from heat exposure after allegedly being left inside a 4WD is accused of previously Googling whether she could be jailed for leaving a child in a car, court hears

A mother charged for leaving her three-year-old daughter in a hot four-wheel drive before she died allegedly Googled whether she would go to jail for leaving a child in a car before the incident, a court has heard. Laura Peverill (Black), 39, and Aaron Hill, 32, allegedly left toddler Rylee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playboy Mansion#Playboy Celebrity#Violent Crime
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Burned Docs After Meeting With Republican Working to Overturn Election, Ex-Aide Tells Jan. 6 Panel

Click here to read the full article. In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who was trying to get the election results overturned. Afterwards, Meadows burned documents in his office, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with her testimony. It’s unclear which papers Meadows may have burned, but the issue is a “key focus” of the committee, which grilled Hutchinson over the incident for around 90 minutes, according to Politico. Lawyers for Meadows and Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

Mormon MomTok Is Blowing Up With Rumors of ‘Soft Swinging’

Click here to read the full article. Don’t let anyone tell you MomTok is boring. Last week, the mormon mommy influencers of Utah saw their friend group (and at least one marriage) implode. Thankfully, numerous TikTokers were on hand to break down the juicy drama. At the center of the drama is Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband Tate. Paul’s TikTok has 3.5 million followers who watch videos of herding a variety of dance challenges, or her daughter putting on make-up. She also made a lot of content with a small group of moms from her Utah neighborhood who claimed to...
UTAH STATE
Distractify

A Wealthy Man Is Accused of Killing His Wife While His Children Stand by Him — Is This Another 'Staircase'?

Stop us if you've heard this one before. A wealthy man stumbles upon the bloody body of his wife in the home they share. He attempts to revive her while their daughter frantically dials 911. Unfortunately, it's too late and the wife dies. The husband is shocked while the family tries to move on, but things just don't sit right with local law enforcement.
ELMIRA, NY
Bossip

Kim Kardashian Pleads With Federal Prison Bureau To Allow Incarcerated Father Of Uvalde Victim To Attend Funeral

Kimberly Noel Kardashian has been doing her best to help people after years of building up the social currency that made her rich. We’ve covered her efforts to bring home wrongfully convicted men and women and her attempt at becoming a legit lawyer so that she can be stuntin’ like her daddy. For those who have been hating on her social justice warrior evolution, this latest story is one that even you shouldn’t begrudge.
UVALDE, TX
Popculture

Rapper to Receive Six-Figure Settlement After Cop Allegedly Planted Drugs on Him

Rapper Young Moose will receive a six-figure settlement after a court agreed that Baltimore City police officers planted drugs on him. ABC News reports that a court settlement is forcing the city of Baltimore to pay $300,000 to resolve Moose's claims. The agreement was reached on May 10, 2022. The judgment comes following the city having to pay out more than $10 million in settlement following a task force being uncovered as corrupt.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy