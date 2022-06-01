Bad Bunny Gets Kidnapped, ‘Marries’ Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri in ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ Video

Click here to read the full article.

Just after dropping his new album Un Verano Sin Ti , Bad Bunny turned up in the Bronx to shoot the video for the booming dembow-trap hybrid “Tití Me Preguntó.” Directed by his go-to collaborator Stillz, the visual is full of twists as Bad Bunny hits up a local bodega, parties on the block, gets kidnapped, and ends up at his own wedding, where he walks down the aisle as his real-life girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri is beamed down to join him from the sky.

The lyrics play with the idea of nosy relatives constantly asking younger people if they’re in a relationship — the chorus roughly translates to, “My aunt asked me if I have a bunch of girlfriends” — and Bad Bunny delivers his lines impishly, basically letting everyone know he just wants to have a good time: “Today one, tomorrow another, but there’s no wedding.” However, in the video, as he’s dancing on the street, he gets thrown into a van by a bunch of guys wearing masks and wheeled out to an undisclosed location. He pops out of the vehicle in fancy clothes and begins walking down the aisle — just as Berlingeri appears like an apparition in the sky and flies down to him in a wedding dress.

Berlingeri, who shot Bad Bunny’s Rolling Stone cover back in 2020 ( later turned into a T-shirt ), posted an Instagram Story wearing the dress and teasing the song, leading fans to speculate that the couple actually did tie the knot. However, a rep for Bad Bunny confirms the two didn’t actually get hitched.

Bad Bunny has been celebrating the success of Un Verano Sin Ti , which broke chart records and became Spotify’s most streamed artist ever in a single day when it dropped on May 9. He teased the album with the track “ Moscow Mule,” where he’s depicted as a naked merman.