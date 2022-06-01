ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Musk to Tesla workers: Return to the office or resign

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yHRo_0fxSRkBe00

(NEXSTAR) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has given employees of his electric vehicle company a choice: return to in-person work for 40 hours per week or resign, according to emails obtained by electric vehicle/tech news site Electrek .

In the emails, which Reuters says it’s also seen, Musk reportedly writes: “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla… this is less than we ask of factory workers.” According to the documents, Musk reportedly writes that Tesla is working to create “the most exciting and meaningful products” in the world but that “this will not happen by phoning it in.”

Alligator captured after man killed in Florida park

CNBC reports Musk writes exceptions will be considered for “particularly exceptional contributors.”

Although he’s not yet responded to CNBC’s request for comment, Musk did respond to a screenshot of the reported leaked emails via Twitter. One user asked, “Hey Elon… any additional comment to people who think coming into work is an antiquated concept?”

Musk replied : “They should pretend to work somewhere else.”

In one of the emails, Musk reportedly explains he knows many companies aren’t requiring employees to return full-time or at all, but adds, “… but when was the last time they shipped a great new product?”

The requirement to return in-person comes after just over two years when remote work became the norm for a large portion of American workers. As pandemic conditions have waxed and waned, some major corporations have tightened remote work allowances, though few the size of Tesla have completely required it against the threat of resignation.

Corporations like Alphabet, Apple, Meta and Amazon have continued allowing some remote work for some employees. Attempting to retain employees has become more important for companies during “ the Great Resignation ,” during which a large portion of workers left jobs for a variety of reasons.

Recent research has pointed to workers preferring remote work – or at least the option of it – over in-office work days, though it’s not yet known if employers will completely shift from the traditional model just yet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Crime Stoppers: Police asking for help in homicide case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help solving a 2012 cold case murder and finding two people who are wanted with felony warrants. CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department is investigating the homicide of Lavoris Tinisha Watkins. On December 22, 2012, police responded to a burglary complaint at the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TheStreet

Musk Holds MacKenzie Scott Responsible for His Political Problems

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, can hold a deep grudge. When he falls out with someone he finds it difficult to move on. He dwells on the episode, tries to find the cause or causes of the dispute, and then shares them with his 96 million followers on the social network Twitter.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Musk's 5 Billion Dollar Exit From Twitter

Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, appears to be playing a game of Monopoly in real life as he leads a number of companies in the tech space, and builds stakes in other companies and cryptocurrencies. However, his recent acquisition of twitter (NYSE: TWTR) may not pass go...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
CBS LA

6 charged in $10 million recycling fraud scheme that brought 9 tons of cans, bottles to California for CRV redemption

Six people have been charged in a $10 million recycling fraud scheme that involved bringing more than nine tons of cans and bottles from Arizona, in order to recycle them for money in Los Angeles and Ontario.California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the charges of recycling fraud and grand theft against six people Wednesday for allegedly bringing more than nine tons of materials from Arizona in order to take advantage of the California Redemption Value program. The scheme is estimated to have defrauded California's CRV program of more than $10 million.The program from CalRecycle is subsidized by California consumers every...
LOS ANGELES, CA
electrek.co

Elon Musk asks all Tesla employees to come back to the office or quit

Elon Musk has requested that all Tesla employees stop remote work and come back to the office 40+ hours/week or they will be let go. Like every other company, Tesla has allowed remote work for every role where it is possible since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. As the...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Elon Musk issues stark ultimatum to Tesla workers

Tesla chief Elon Musk has told his workers to return to the office or leave the company, according to a memo sent to staff this week. Some Tesla office employees have been working at home during the pandemic, but Musk now wants them to get out of the house and restart the commute.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Reuters#Cnbc
Reuters

Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

June 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per...
BUSINESS
Axios

Musk's WFH warning amplifies threat level for workers

Office time is paramount for Elon Musk, who has reportedly issued a return to work ultimatum for Tesla staffers. Why it matters: Workers and employers (and politicians) are split about the future of remote work. Musk’s hardline amplifies the threat level for workers — staying employed. Catch up...
BUSINESS
The Next Web

Microsoft is here to rescue Tesla workers from Elon Musk

Yesterday, Tiana Watts-Porter, Technical Recruiter at Microsoft, put a rescue call out on LinkedIn inviting Tesla employees to escape from the chains of the desks and factory floor at Tesla. In a now-deleted post that mentioned Tesla employees directly, she declared:. “Here at Microsoft and our affiliates LinkedIn and GitHub...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
TechCrunch

Elon Musk orders hiring freeze, warns of job cuts at Tesla in latest leaked email

Tesla shares fell 8.5% following the Reuters report. An additional email sent Friday to all employees, clarified his comments to executives, stating that the headcount reduction would be for salaried workers. He added that the job cuts would not apply to people building cars, battery packs or solar. Musk also said headcount would increase in those areas.
BUSINESS
WLNS

WLNS

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy