ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming real estate market 'staying reasonably strong' despite higher interest rates

By By David Beasley | The Center Square contributor
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqHG9_0fxSRU0u00

(The Center Square) – Wyoming's real estate market is "staying reasonably strong" despite rising interest rates, according to the head of a Wyoming realtor group.

Nationally, the once red-hot housing market is cooling off, the Wall Street Journal reported recently. April sales were the slowest since the housing market boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Journal. The median price for existing homes, however, increased to $391,200.

Wyoming is home to several different housing markets, Wyoming Realtors CEO Steven Beazley told The Center Square, some of which are insulated from the rising interest rates.

"You've got Teton County, which is doing its thing regardless of what the rest of the world is up to," Beazley said. "It's the highest per capita income, the highest per capita assets, in the state."

The Cheyenne market also remains strong because of its proximity to the Denver area, he said.

"You're only a 30-minute drive from a couple of million people," Beazley said. "They've been getting overspill from the Front Range area for a number of years."

Those hot areas of Wyoming were seeing multiple offers on real estate long before COVID. In areas like Jackson, interest rates are really irrelevant in many cases, according to Beazley.

"Nobody is borrowing money for house loans, so they don't care," he said. "In the rest of Wyoming, the market is good, but I have been told that rising interest rates have slowed some things down."

"Obviously the interest rate is a big deal," Beazley added, referring to blue-collar workers. "It's almost doubled. That always puts a little bit of a cramp on the market. But from what I can tell, the market is still staying reasonably strong."

One factor that has kept the market strong is the ability to work from home, Beazley noted.

"By and large, people moving to Wyoming are bringing the jobs with them," he said. "They work remotely ... It's not quite as dependent on the local job market. It is dependent on local amenities."

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Get Ready For Six Dollar Gas In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gas prices seem high now but the worst is yet to come, at least according to one industry insider in Wyoming. A Laramie-based gasoline distributor said the likelihood of seeing gas prices over $6 per gallon this summer is a certainty.
Douglas Budget

Lowest-earning counties in Wyoming

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
yourbigsky.com

2 Montana cities listed in study of best places to raise families

Billings and Missoula are among some of the best and worst places to raise families, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study was conducted by comparing 182 cities, including 150 most populated cities, in the United States. The study used five categories to rank each city: family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, housing and living affordability, and socio-economics.
BILLINGS, MT
Douglas Budget

Black Hills Energy Requests Rate Review for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power to Cover Costs for Electric System Improvements

Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company (CLFP), doing business as Black Hills Energy, filed a rate review application with the Wyoming Public Service Commission (WPSC) requesting $15.4 million in new annual revenue. Since the company’s last general rate filing in 2013, Black Hills Energy has invested approximately $250 million in...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Residents Could See Higher Utility Bills in 2023

Black Hills Energy customers in Cheyenne could see higher utility bills next year. The company in a news release Thursday said Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power has filed a rate review application with the Wyoming Public Service Commission requesting $15.4 million in new annual revenue. The last rate increase occurred...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Massive Spring Snowstorm Dumps Six Feet Of Snow On Beartooth Highway

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The most beautiful highway in America is still closed. A massive spring snowstorm has delayed the opening of the Beartooth Highway — which was dubbed the most beautiful in the U.S. years ago by CBS journalist Charles Kuralt for his “On The Road” series.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Zerba announces running for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction

CASPER, WYOMING — Jennifer Zerba, a Natrona County School District substitute teacher, announced that she is running for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Jennifer has taught in Wyoming for the Natrona County School District as a board-certified substitute teacher over the last three years. She has her Wyoming Professional Instructor Certification (PIC) to teach business, business administration, business management, and human service. She understands first-hand the effects of millions of dollars in budget cuts we have had over the last several years.
CASPER, WY
96.7 KISS FM

Locals Say These Two Montana Restaurants Are More Expensive

If you want to break the bank when it comes to dinner, these places are within an hour of Bozeman. A few days ago, we did a post about the Most Expensive Restaurant in Montana, and according to the list, it was The TEN in Billings, Montana. The TEN is known for its beautifully cooked steaks, enhancements, and professional atmosphere.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Housing Market#Job Market#The Wall Street Journal#Wyoming Realtors#Covid
cowboystatedaily.com

$220 Million Gold Mine Project Moving Forward In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Construction of a proposed $220 million gold mine in Laramie County could begin next year, according to a spokesman for the project. Jason Begger, a spokesman for U.S. Gold Corp. told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday that while state approval is...
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

Colorado Man Sentenced in Wyoming for Failing to Pay Employment Taxes

United States District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal recently sentenced Curtis Perry of Windsor, Colorado to 18 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for 12 counts of failure to account for and pay trust fund taxes. Freudenthal also ordered Perry to pay $356,280 in restitution and a $1,200 special assessment fee. Between 2013 and 2016, Perry operated an ammunition-manufacturing-and-sales business in Laramie, which made and marketed ammunition under the Ammo Kan brand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,501 Cases, 23 Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 278,993 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,501 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,815 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,482,070 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,714...
1240 KLYQ

June Montana Mountain Snow Levels Are High

We had heard from Bitterroot Trout unlimited that the snowpack level was high, but we didn't realize how high. We had been noticing that the Bitterroot River was finally getting up to flood stage in the valley. That was another indicator that there was more snow in the mountains that some of us expected. In fact, the U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Victor on the Bitterroot River showed a predicted water level peak of slightly above the 11-foot flood stage by June 6 or 7.
MONTANA STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Best Sandwich is at a Bakery in Cheyenne

There's nothing like a good sandwich. I'm someone that is always looking for a great sandwich shop for any meal. It's kind of like one of those things you can have for any meal (given the sandwich toppings). As it turns out, in Cheyenne, you don't necessarily have to go to a 'sandwich shop' for the best sandwich in the Cowboy State. It's located at a bakery.
CHEYENNE, WY
MY 103.5

Warning! Popular Recreation Area in Montana Temporarily Closed

A popular recreation area in Montana is temporarily closed to the public while crews work to repair damage caused by heavy rainfall over Memorial Day weekend. According to a press release from Northwestern Energy, Ennis Lake Road is currently closed downstream of Madison Dam for repairs. The road is expected to reopen in the morning on Sunday, June 5.
MONTANA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy