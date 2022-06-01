ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott orders review of school safety in Texas, includes random unannounced intruder checks

By James Clark
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsrvH_0fxSRE8W00

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered a review of school safety in Texas. Abbott directed the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) to provide a progress report to his office and the Texas Legislature by October 1.

Abbott said the TxSSC must conduct comprehensive school safety reviews to confirm all Texas public schools are following state law on active threat plans.

The TxSSC must confirm control procedures with all public schools, such as single access points, locked classroom doors, visitor check-in procedures and exterior door locks. In addition to making sure all schools have procedures consistent with state standards, TxSSC must also do random inspections.

“Your team should begin conducting in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts,” Abbott wrote. “Also, the TxSSC should immediately begin working with my office and the Legislature on recommendations to improve current security systems and determine the funding necessary to continue the work of hardening our schools against outside threats.”

Click here to read the full letter from Abbott to the TxSSC.

Uvalde School Shooting
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211t7W_0fxSRE8W00
    FILE – Flowers and candles are placed around crosses at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in this week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Saturday, May 28, 2022. The gunmen in two of the nation’s most recent mass shootings, including last week’s massacre at the Texas elementary school, legally bought the assault weapons they used after they turned 18. That’s prompting Congress and policymakers in even the reddest of states to revisit whether to raise the age limit to purchase such weapons. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eh8zW_0fxSRE8W00
    San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, right, looks on as the caskets of for Irma Garcia and husband Joe Garcia at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for a joint funeral service, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week’s elementary school shooting; Joe Garcia died two days later. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRABy_0fxSRE8W00
    Pallbearers carry the casket of Amerie Jo Garza following funeral services at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was killed in last week’s elementary school shooting, (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFVW6_0fxSRE8W00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVMe3_0fxSRE8W00
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference, Friday, May 27, 2022, about the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXrsS_0fxSRE8W00
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DQXx_0fxSRE8W00
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWddP_0fxSRE8W00
    FILE – Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to honor the victims killed in a shooting at the school a day earlier. In the aftermath of the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, schools around the U.S. have brought in additional security staff and restricted visitors as they’ve dealt with a new rash of copycat threats. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUZto_0fxSRE8W00
    Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks to the press after he was kicked out for interrupting a news conference headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0esy_0fxSRE8W00
    People visit a memorial set up in a town square to honor the victims killed in this week’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bwqsF_0fxSRE8W00
    A state trooper places a tiara on a cross honoring Ellie Garcia, one of the victims killed in this week’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUUwc_0fxSRE8W00
    FILE – A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday’s shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYwIl_0fxSRE8W00
    Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw speaks during a press conference held outside Robb Elementary School on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Nearly 20 officers stood in a hallway outside of the classrooms during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfJuR_0fxSRE8W00
    Crosses with the names of Tuesday’s shooting victims are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. The 18-year-old man who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers in Texas left a digital trail that hinted at what was to come. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186rLz_0fxSRE8W00
    Two family members of one of the victims killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School comfort each other during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480kPE_0fxSRE8W00
    Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May 26, 2022, for the victims killed in this week’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPyCl_0fxSRE8W00
    A couple prepare to place flowers on crosses with the names of children killed outside of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. Law enforcement authorities faced questions and criticism Thursday over how much time elapsed before they stormed the Texas elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U91aZ_0fxSRE8W00
    Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWAzF_0fxSRE8W00
    The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Related Stories:

Abbott also asked legislative leaders to create special legislative committees . He has stopped short of calling for a special session but has not ruled one out.

The measures come in response to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which left 19 children and two adults dead.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Beto O'Rourke speaks with KVUE ahead of Austin appearance Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was in Austin Friday to speak on the recent Uvalde school shooting. O'Rourke discussed his vision for protecting children across the state and how he believes his opponent, Gov. Greg Abbott, has failed to do so over the past seven years.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Meghan Markle
KSAT 12

Greg Abbott signed law 3 years ago to raise minimum age for tobacco from 18 to 21 in Texas

The massacre in Uvalde has reignited a debate about the minimum age for purchasing an assault rifle in the U.S. and Texas. The shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde was able to legally obtain two assault rifles along with more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition just days after turning 18, the minimum age under federal and state law for buying a rifle. (Texans must be 21 or older to buy a handgun.)
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Texas sets new statewide record for gas prices

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The statewide average price of gas in Texas reached a new record high on Thursday, according to AAA. The current average cost around the Lone Star State sits at $4.34, eight cents more than last week, and a whopping $1.63 more than a year ago. Drivers in El Paso are paying […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Safety#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Texas Legislature#Uvalde School#Robb Elementary School
fox7austin.com

New omicron subvariants cause spike in COVID-19 cases in Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin says COVID-19 cases are increasing in the area, and two new omicron subvariants have been detected in Travis County. The city is recommending those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so, and get booster shots and continue to wear masks in situations where social distancing is not possible.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Project Penguin opts out of Marble Falls and Texas due to taxes

“Project Penguin” is dead. The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors terminated a previous agreement with the anonymous manufacturer during its regular meeting Wednesday, June 1. The company, which would have brought 120 jobs to the area, opted out of the move due to the Texas tax system, said EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Gonzales Inquirer

Thumping good times coming to Luling

Downtown Luling is the place to be June 23-26 as folks from near and far gather to celebrate the 69th annual Luling Watermelon Thump. A tradition that started in 1954 to honor the area agricultural producers, the Thump has gained popularity as one of the top small-town festivals in the nation. With World Championship seedspitting in the unique indoor spitting arena known as the “spitway,” to parade, food galore, carnival, melon eating, giant melon auction, car show, exhibitor’s market and top notch touring musical acts, the Thump is definitely a destination to be experienced.
LULING, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy