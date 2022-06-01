ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Police ID woman, two daughters slain in western Michigan

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified a Wyoming woman and her two children who were allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend who then killed himself.

Police said Liliana Landa-Sanchez, 33, and daughters, Joelin Hernandez-Landa, 13, and Ayzy Hernandez-Landa, 11, were found slain early Tuesday in their home in Wyoming, just southwest of Grand Rapids, The Grand Rapids Press reported.

Police said they believe that Oscar Moran-Hernandez, 43, shot the woman and her daughters.

Three other children, ages 2, 5, and 9, were in the house but not physically harmed, police said.

Landa-Sanchez and Moran-Hernandez were parents to the younger two children.

The killings were discovered around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Moran-Hernandez called a relative who showed up at the residence after he had killed himself, police said.

Public Safety Chief Kimberly Koster said Tuesday that the initial investigation showed the shootings likely stemmed from a domestic situation.

Police continue to investigate.

