ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Center City Amarillo Invites community to join mural marathon, downtown Saturday

By Brianna Maestas, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAEnS_0fxSQ1qx00

Center City of Amarillo will hold its first Mural Run, sponsored by Underwood Law Firm in celebration of the firm's 110th anniversary and to benefit Center City.

The Mural Run will be held Saturday morning at 512 S. Polk St. in downtown Amarillo at the Cowboy Mural, with a 5K at 8:30 a.m. and one-mile run/walk at 9 a.m.

"This will be a fun way to see the downtown murals, help raise money for Center City and recognize Underwood Law's 110 anniversary " said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

The event will include a one-mile fun run/walk and a 5K course, which will feature views of several of the downtown murals. Both the one-mile and 5K course will begin at the corner of 5th Street and Polk Street, travel south down Polk Street, and end in the parking lot of Officewise, located at 1200 S Taylor St., with the Amarillo Mural.

After the run, event attendees are encouraged to stay and enjoy live music and family-friendly activities, such as corn hole games, bubble blowing, sidewalk chalk art and more. Trophies will also be awarded to the first and second place winners for each age bracket of the 5K and run/walk.

"During the past few years, we have had so many colorful murals created throughout the city, but especially downtown, and here at Center City we thought what better way to get the community to celebrate how beautiful downtown is," Duke said.

The first annual Mural Run will also include a VIP brunch, sponsored by Amarillo National Bank. The run/walk is pet friendly. Registered runners will receive a run shirt, and registered pets will receive a pet bandana. Runners can register to participate in one or both races, as well as the VIP brunch.

The event also includes a Sandman ticket for individuals who would like to support the event but cannot attend.

"As part of our 110-year anniversary, Underwood is honored to be giving back to our community by sponsoring the inaugural Center City Mural Run,” said Gavin Gadberry, President of the Underwood Law Firm, P.C. “Our clients in Amarillo and throughout the state of Texas expect and receive quality legal representation from us. Service to our community must continue to be a priority as we take a step towards another 110 years of success in our firm’s future.”

The Underwood Law Firm’s story began in 1912. Underwood’s founder believed in service to community and integrity in all things. Today, Underwood honors and celebrates 110 years of that tradition by providing legal services to a variety of industries, including agribusiness, finance, healthcare, education and more. Underwood is honored to assist and provide quality legal services to clients here in Amarillo and throughout the state of Texas.

According to Duke, Center City is looking forward to making the Run/Walk an annual event to include more attendees and possibly even create a full marathon that allows those participating to view all the murals downtown.

To register for the marathon, go to getmeregistered.com/centercitymuralrun or go to the Center City Facebook page. Individuals can also register by calling Center City at 372-6744 for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

Fairly Says Civic Center Vote Passed Unfairly—Sues City

The Civic Center is such a controversial topic. It has been a thorn in the side of a lot of people here in Amarillo. Let's face it we need an updated Civic Center, but how are we going to get it. The Prop A Bond was put before the voters in Amarillo in 2020 and they voted the proposition down. Their voice was heard and it was a big NO!
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Marathon, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo announces summer events

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The City of Amarillo announced in their Open Spaces Newsletter a list of summer events. Starlight Theater Starlight Cinema The Amarillo Parks and Rec Department will host “Starlight Cinema” in the park. The event is free to attend. Kids Summer Day Camp “Kids Summer Day Camp” is available each week from June […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clements Unit hiring event taking place at Westgate mall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A TDCJ Clements Unit hiring event will take place at Westgate Mall on Friday and Saturday. Those looking to become a correctional officer should bring a social security card, drivers license and proof of education to the event. On-site interviews will take place. The hiring event...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Alex Fairly Sues City Over Civic Center Plan

Local businessman Alex Fairly has filed a lawsuit against the City of Amarillo in an attempt to halt the city’s new civic center plan. The lawsuit, which was announced earlier today in a statement by Fairly’s group “Inspire Amarillo,” was filed in the 108th District Court last Friday.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Underwood Law Firm#The Cowboy Mural#The Amarillo Mural#Vip
98.7 The Bomb

Losing Their Donuts in Canyon a Sad Reality For Us All

There have been some hard times facing food places in Amarillo and Canyon. Since the pandemic when most places just shut down. To then try to find people who wanted to work. It was back in October the Donut Stop took to Social Media to let everyone know about their problems. They tried to fix it by limiting their hours.
Mix 94.1

Having a Garage Sale In Amarillo. Is It Worth It?

One thing about me, I LOVE finding deals on different items. I also love to get rid of clutter that I don't need nor want anymore. The first thing that comes to mind? Of course, garage sale. There is something to be said for those weekend warriors who plot out...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KFDA

‘Water Wasters Wednesday’ begins June 1, runs through August

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight kicks off “Water Wasters Wednesday,” which runs through August, on the News at 10. We are on the lookout for water being wasted in Amarillo, and the community can play a part in helping us. This weekly segment is dedicated to identifying areas...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The 806: Delvin’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week on The 806, we take it over to North Heights to visit the great people at Delvin’s Restaurant and Catering. The family-operated diner opened back in 2015, and over the last seven years it’s become a staple in Amarillo’s restaurant scene. Executive Chef and owner Delvin Wilson took hard […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Pet of the Week: Shelby Needs a Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Carpet Tech Amarillo is back to cover the costs of another pet in need of a good home. This week our pet is Shelby, a German Shepherd mix who is in need of a good home. You can visit her at the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Southwest Airlines Expanding Service from Rick Husband

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Southwest Airlines expects travel demand to remain depressed in early 2021. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said Thursday, Nov. 19, that means his airline will have a lot more planes than it needs. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy