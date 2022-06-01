Center City Amarillo Invites community to join mural marathon, downtown Saturday

Center City of Amarillo will hold its first Mural Run, sponsored by Underwood Law Firm in celebration of the firm's 110th anniversary and to benefit Center City.

The Mural Run will be held Saturday morning at 512 S. Polk St. in downtown Amarillo at the Cowboy Mural, with a 5K at 8:30 a.m. and one-mile run/walk at 9 a.m.

"This will be a fun way to see the downtown murals, help raise money for Center City and recognize Underwood Law's 110 anniversary " said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

The event will include a one-mile fun run/walk and a 5K course, which will feature views of several of the downtown murals. Both the one-mile and 5K course will begin at the corner of 5th Street and Polk Street, travel south down Polk Street, and end in the parking lot of Officewise, located at 1200 S Taylor St., with the Amarillo Mural.

After the run, event attendees are encouraged to stay and enjoy live music and family-friendly activities, such as corn hole games, bubble blowing, sidewalk chalk art and more. Trophies will also be awarded to the first and second place winners for each age bracket of the 5K and run/walk.

"During the past few years, we have had so many colorful murals created throughout the city, but especially downtown, and here at Center City we thought what better way to get the community to celebrate how beautiful downtown is," Duke said.

The first annual Mural Run will also include a VIP brunch, sponsored by Amarillo National Bank. The run/walk is pet friendly. Registered runners will receive a run shirt, and registered pets will receive a pet bandana. Runners can register to participate in one or both races, as well as the VIP brunch.

The event also includes a Sandman ticket for individuals who would like to support the event but cannot attend.

"As part of our 110-year anniversary, Underwood is honored to be giving back to our community by sponsoring the inaugural Center City Mural Run,” said Gavin Gadberry, President of the Underwood Law Firm, P.C. “Our clients in Amarillo and throughout the state of Texas expect and receive quality legal representation from us. Service to our community must continue to be a priority as we take a step towards another 110 years of success in our firm’s future.”

The Underwood Law Firm’s story began in 1912. Underwood’s founder believed in service to community and integrity in all things. Today, Underwood honors and celebrates 110 years of that tradition by providing legal services to a variety of industries, including agribusiness, finance, healthcare, education and more. Underwood is honored to assist and provide quality legal services to clients here in Amarillo and throughout the state of Texas.

According to Duke, Center City is looking forward to making the Run/Walk an annual event to include more attendees and possibly even create a full marathon that allows those participating to view all the murals downtown.

To register for the marathon, go to getmeregistered.com/centercitymuralrun or go to the Center City Facebook page. Individuals can also register by calling Center City at 372-6744 for more information.