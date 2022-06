Lionel Messi scored five goals in a game for the first time in 10 years to lead Argentina to a 5-0 win against Estonia in a friendly on Sunday. Messi, 34, scored in the eighth, 45th, 47th, 71st and 76th minute to bury Estonia and push the decorated striker up to fourth all-time in international goals. He now has 86 in his career, two more than Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskás. Messi is just three goals behind Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari for third.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO