WT ROUNDUP: Buffs Hall of Champions now open for nominations

West Texas A&M has announced its accepting nominations for the 2022 WTAMU Hall of Champions.

The university said it is accepting nominations from "alumni, former coaches, teammates, coworkers, friends and family members." Additionally, all nominees must have spent at least one season with the Buffs and be five years or more removed from being with the university.

Nominees must have either been outstanding in the field of athletics in their time at WT or have gone on to have tremendous success after their time at WT. Nominees do not have to be graduates of WTAMU.

Men's track earns 20 All-American nods, women 14

The WT men's track team had to settle for second at nationals while the women took home their second national title in four years. Both, however, had numerous athletes earn All-American recognition from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Thirteen members of the men's team earned 20 All-American spots at nationals while and 8 women earned 14 spots.

The men had 11 athletes on the first team, including the national champion 4x100-meter relay squad of Sifiso Miya, Jeremiah Lauzon, Desmond Aryee and Benjamin Azamati .

The women had seven on the first team with one on the second. Zada Swoopes and Leah Belfield led that group as both won national championships as individuals.

Becker, Johnson earn All-American nods

The WT baseball team didn't make it as far into the postseason as they were hoping, but two members picked up some well earned honors after the season was over.

Adam Becker and Ryan Johnson have both been named Division II Conference Commissioner's Association All-Americans.

Becker was this season's Lone Star Conference MVP, batting .402 with 22 home runs and 92 RBI. Johnson hit .403 with 11 home runs and 61 RBI.