Gov. Abbott orders review of school safety in Texas, includes random unannounced intruder checks

By James Clark
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered a review of school safety in Texas. Abbott directed the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) to provide a progress report to his office and the Texas Legislature by October 1.

Abbott said the TxSSC must conduct comprehensive school safety reviews to confirm all Texas public schools are following state law on active threat plans.

The TxSSC must confirm control procedures with all public schools, such as single access points, locked classroom doors, visitor check-in procedures and exterior door locks. In addition to making sure all schools have procedures consistent with state standards, TxSSC must also do random inspections.

“Your team should begin conducting in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts,” Abbott wrote. “Also, the TxSSC should immediately begin working with my office and the Legislature on recommendations to improve current security systems and determine the funding necessary to continue the work of hardening our schools against outside threats.”

Click here to read the full letter from Abbott to the TxSSC.

Abbott also asked legislative leaders to create special legislative committees . He has stopped short of calling for a special session but has not ruled one out.

The measures come in response to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which left 19 children and two adults dead.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Texas sets new statewide record for gas prices

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The statewide average price of gas in Texas reached a new record high on Thursday, according to AAA. The current average cost around the Lone Star State sits at $4.34, eight cents more than last week, and a whopping $1.63 more than a year ago. Drivers in El Paso are paying […]
New Mexico lakes celebrate national boating and fishing week

RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – As things get back to normal after the pandemic, it’s time to dust off your fishing gear and boat for this weekend’s National Boating and Fishing week. Rodney Griego is the Parks and Recreation Director for the Village of Ruidoso and he says they are ready for the summer events that […]
RUIDOSO, NM
Where are the boys? The tragic disappearance of 2 children from California

The sun had sunk below the horizon and temperatures were dropping when Orrin and Orson West were reported missing from their California City home Dec. 21, 2020. After a desperate, fruitless search by police and volunteers, law enforcement started to investigate their adoptive parents, who now face charges in their presumed murders. But the boys' bodies were never found.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
