ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Tony Blair’s son Euan made an MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTfNE_0fxSO6le00
Financial News

The son of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said he owes his newly bestowed honour to the staff at his tech start-up.

Euan Blair, founder and chief executive of Multiverse, has been made an MBE for services to education in the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year.

The awards have been made early this year to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with her official birthday taking place on Saturday June 11.

It's a real honour to receive this recognition, but it's on behalf of an organisation full of people who are working tirelessly to build a truly outstanding alternative to university

Mr Blair, 38, said: “It’s a real honour to receive this recognition, but it’s on behalf of an organisation full of people who are working tirelessly to build a truly outstanding alternative to university.

“Multiverse’s growth is testament to the power of apprenticeships to widen access to top jobs and give employers the skilled talent they need.

“Our community is now 8,000 strong – and as we continue to scale, our ambition is to reach tens of thousands more individuals at every stage of their careers.”

Tech education start-up Multiverse matches young people with apprenticeship routes into work.

It has worked with large, leading employers such as Google and Depop to offer young people an alternative path into employment than via university.

The London-based company, originally named WhiteHat, last year raised 130 million dollars from US investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBdvD_0fxSO6le00
Tony Blair with his family, including Euan, on the steps of 10 Downing Street, as he left office for the last time (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Blair, the eldest son of former Labour prime minister Sir Tony, is believed to have a fortune of more than £160 million.

The Evening Standard recently reported he is now worth more than three times his father, who is believed to have £44 million.

He and his siblings, Nicky, Kathryn and Leo, spent their childhood in Downing Street alongside their mother Cherie while their father was in office between 1997 and 2007.

The Yale graduate recently bought a £22 million, five-storey townhouse in west London featuring seven bedrooms, and an “iceberg basement” with a swimming pool.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s ‘first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor’

The Queen would have had her first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet on Thursday evening, according to a royal commentator. Platinum Jubilee celebrations commenced on Thursday, with Trooping the Colour and the lighting of beacons across the UK. Royals graced the balcony at Buckingham Palace and included the Queen,...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Famous faces on Queen’s Birthday Honours list chosen to reflect Platinum Jubilee

Famous faces in showbiz, sport and politics have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, with recipients this year said to reflect the monarch’s “invaluable” qualities ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.Those behind the selection process said there was more consideration for people who have represented themes such as youth engagement, the environment and sustained public service to mark the monarch’s milestone.There are top honours for English-Indian author Sir Salman Rushdie and illustrator Sir Quentin Blake, who are made Companions of Honour for services to literature and illustration respectively.Sir Quentin said: “Of course, it is an enormous privilege to be...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Blair
Daily Beast

Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Honours#Yale University#Uk#Multiverse#Whitehat
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson booed as he arrives for Queen’s jubilee service at St Paul’s

Boris Johnson faces the task of persuading Conservative MPs he can still lead his party into the next general election, despite being booed by the crowd outside the Queen’s platinum jubilee service.In a new humiliation for the prime minister, desperately trying to stave off a no-confidence vote, he was met with a loud chorus of boos, jeers and whistles as he walked up the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral with his wife Carrie on Friday.BBC presenter Jane Hill noted that there was “substantial amount” of booing as Mr Johnson entered the cathedral, and the PM was also heckled as...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Google
BBC

Beacons light up Scotland for Queen's Jubilee

Beacons have been lit across Scotland as part of a series of celebrations to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The tributes were visible at landmarks ranging from Edinburgh Castle to Ben Nevis, Britain's highest peak. Other planned weekend events include a re-enactment of the coronation in Kelso and a mass...
WORLD
newschain

Queen thanked by Archbishop for ‘staying the course’

The Queen is “still in the saddle”, the Archbishop of York has said, as he thanked her for “staying the course”. In his sermon for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell compared the monarch’s well-known love of horse racing to her long reign, suggesting it “reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom”.
POLITICS
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Could those who enjoy a stiff drink have better recovery from surgery?

Older patients who consume alcohol regularly are more likely to report having a better quality of life before and after surgery compared to those who are teetotal, researchers have claimed. According to a new study, people aged 60 and over who drink a “potentially unhealthy amount” of alcohol generally say...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy