Tony Blair’s son Euan made an MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours

The son of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said he owes his newly bestowed honour to the staff at his tech start-up.

Euan Blair, founder and chief executive of Multiverse, has been made an MBE for services to education in the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year.

The awards have been made early this year to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with her official birthday taking place on Saturday June 11.

Mr Blair, 38, said: “It’s a real honour to receive this recognition, but it’s on behalf of an organisation full of people who are working tirelessly to build a truly outstanding alternative to university.

“Multiverse’s growth is testament to the power of apprenticeships to widen access to top jobs and give employers the skilled talent they need.

“Our community is now 8,000 strong – and as we continue to scale, our ambition is to reach tens of thousands more individuals at every stage of their careers.”

Tech education start-up Multiverse matches young people with apprenticeship routes into work.

It has worked with large, leading employers such as Google and Depop to offer young people an alternative path into employment than via university.

The London-based company, originally named WhiteHat, last year raised 130 million dollars from US investors.

Tony Blair with his family, including Euan, on the steps of 10 Downing Street, as he left office for the last time (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Blair, the eldest son of former Labour prime minister Sir Tony, is believed to have a fortune of more than £160 million.

The Evening Standard recently reported he is now worth more than three times his father, who is believed to have £44 million.

He and his siblings, Nicky, Kathryn and Leo, spent their childhood in Downing Street alongside their mother Cherie while their father was in office between 1997 and 2007.

The Yale graduate recently bought a £22 million, five-storey townhouse in west London featuring seven bedrooms, and an “iceberg basement” with a swimming pool.

