Johnny Depp relaxes in Newcastle pub with Sam Fender after lawsuit win

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Johnny Depp was pictured greeting fans and relaxing with Sam Fender at a pub in Newcastle just moments after a jury returned a favourable verdict in his multimillion-dollar US lawsuit.

Photos showed the actor shaking hands with members of the public at The Bridge Tavern, near the city centre, and later featured in Fender’s Instagram story alongside musician Jeff Beck.

Depp has joined Beck on his UK tour, appearing on stage to sing with him at various venues across the UK, including at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday and Tuesday.

The two are rumoured to be performing together again in Gateshead on Thursday night.

The pictures come as a jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, found that statements made by Depp’s former partner, actress Amber Heard, were defamatory against him.

He had sued the Aquaman star for 50 million dollars, claiming her 2018 article in the Washington Post titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath… That has to change.”

Depp’s lawyers argued that the article, which did not mention him by name, falsely claimed that he was physically and sexually abusive while the two were together.

Following six weeks of evidence and roughly 13 hours of deliberation, the actor was awarded compensatory damages of 10 million dollars (£8 million) and a further five million dollars (£4 million) in punitive damages.

“Met Johnny Depp in Bridge Tavern Newcastle just now… that was quite surreal,” one Twitter user wrote, attaching a photo of Mr Depp walking down some stairs at the venue.

Depp has been performing with Jeff Beck at venues across the UK (Raph Pour-Hashemi) (PA Media)

“For anyone interested… Johnny Depp and Sam Fender (have) just been seen in The Bridge Tavern pub on Newcastle Quayside,” another said, paired with a video that shows Mr Depp waving and shaking hands of fans as he exits the pub’s garden.

In a statement released after the verdict came in, Mr Depp said he “feels at peace” and is “truly humbled” after winning the lawsuit.

The actor said his decision to pursue the case “was only made after considerable thought” and his goal was to “reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome”.

Mr Depp also promised fans that “the best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun”.

