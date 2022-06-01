Oxford man charged in Furnas County sex trafficking case pleads no contest

A Grand Island man faces multiple charges after he escaped custody of the Hall County Department of Corrections and took a man hostage earlier this year. Tyler Manka, 27, is charged in Hall County District Court with felony charges of kidnapping, burglary, terroristic threats and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. These charges have a habitual criminal enhancement on them due to Manka’s criminal history. According to Nebraska statute, if a person serves prison time for three or more felonies, prosecutors can add at least 10 years per charge onto their sentence.

HALL COUNTY, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO