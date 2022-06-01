ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furnas County, NE

Oxford man charged in Furnas County sex trafficking case pleads no contest

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAVER CITY, Neb. — An Oxford man facing charges related to the ongoing Furnas County sex trafficking case has pleaded no contest. Robert Mustin, 48, of Oxford,...

nebraska.tv

NebraskaTV

GI man charged following March hostage situation

A Grand Island man faces multiple charges after he escaped custody of the Hall County Department of Corrections and took a man hostage earlier this year. Tyler Manka, 27, is charged in Hall County District Court with felony charges of kidnapping, burglary, terroristic threats and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. These charges have a habitual criminal enhancement on them due to Manka’s criminal history. According to Nebraska statute, if a person serves prison time for three or more felonies, prosecutors can add at least 10 years per charge onto their sentence.
HALL COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

GI Police investigating report of gunshots

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a home was struck by gunshots early Thursday morning. GIPD says that just after midnight, officers received multiple calls of gunshots and officers heard six to eight of them coming from the west while near the 500 block of East 19th Street.
NebraskaTV

Kearney City Council hears concerns, adjusts intersection

KEARNEY, Neb. — The city of Kearney had an issue on its hands at 48th Street and 11th Avenue, and they have made a change. There is now a four-way stop at the intersection. While there were not a lot of accidents based on speaking with members of the Kearney Police Department, and checking records, it was still difficult when driving south on 11th Avenue.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

CCC-Hastings announces new president

HASTINGS, Neb. — Central Community College has named its new Hastings campus leader. CCC-Hastings has announced the appointment of Christopher Waddle, JD, as president of its Hastings Campus. Waddle succeeds Dr. Jerry Wallace, who will step down on June 24 to assume the presidency of Danville Community College in Danville, Va.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

It's National Donut Day!

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — They're a sweet, round bakery treat that everyone loves to eat. NTV's Taylor Leverett stopped by Paradise Donuts in Grand Island for National Donut Day!. Owner Jerry Wooden has more on what goes into making the perfect treat. Paradise Donuts is open until about 2:30...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

School districts across the state seeing increases in food costs

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — High food costs impact many families. With free school lunches set to end soon, parents may be wondering how this will affect their wallets. On a typical school day, the kitchen at the Grand Island Public Schools Administration Building rolls out close to 7,000 meals. For the past two years federal funding has made those meals free.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Some farmers replant after late spring cold snap damages crops

HARVARD, Neb. / FAIRFIELD, Neb. — Nebraska's ever-changing weather takes a toll on farmers. Some are replanting after a late season cold snap. It was just over freezing in the tri-cities and colder in other areas in late May. ”A lot of us thought it didn't get that cold...
FAIRFIELD, NE

