The Green Bay Packers could still acquire wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans even after his two year extension. Brandin Cooks had been at the center of trade talks all off-season prior to the extension. Many thought that the extension Cooks signed was to make him a more valuable trade target prior to the draft. Cooks’ salary cap hit was reduced in the extension.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO