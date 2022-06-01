ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acworth, GA

Cement shortage putting a damper on summer pool projects

By Michele Newell
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The construction industry is feeling the impact of the shortage of cement, which is the base ingredient that is used to make concrete.

“90% of structures, from roadways, to driveways, to business buildings, to backyard additions such as pools, all of these use concrete so they are all affected by supply-chain issues,” said William Evans, a co-owners of Pool Partners in Acworth.

“We’re residential, commercial, military, and we do a lot of development work and it doesn’t matter what project we are on, they are all experiencing the same delays,” said Rick Ragghianti, owner of RF3, a concrete contracting company..

Evans says there are delays in getting the concrete he needs for pool projects.

“Typically we could get it in a couple days before the rationing started. Now, we’re four to five weeks out. Concrete suppliers are somewhat rationing supplies which pushes our timeline out on completion of pools,” Evans said.

Ragghianti’s company works with numerous construction sites in Georgia and across the country.

“We’re a big company, we pour 25 to 35 different locations every day. We have jobs ready to pour that are sitting, waiting until we get the allotted concrete on the day they can do it,” Ragghianti said.

Ragghianti says there a lot of factors contributing to the shortage of cement.

“Concrete providers are shut down, there’s several plants that have shut down, they are not making cement. There is no one who’s not being impacted anywhere right now, because they are only producing so much cement out of the plants that are still open. I’m hearing that the cement plants are hoping to overcome this maybe by September and October. Concrete companies won’t commit to that, but that’s what they are thinking,” Ragghianti said.

Ragghianti and Evans advise their consumers to be as patient as they can and plan projects as early as possible.

“If you want to build something, whether it’s a home or a pool, get started as soon as you can so you can complete it in a reasonable time,” Evans said.

Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for supply chain disruptions

Susan Frederick
2d ago

You have Biden-Harris and this administration to say Thank you for the supply chain issues. I’m not a big Trump fan however at least when he was in office our economy was great and we didn’t have to worry about fascist, communism or socialism or our government leaders who are wanting to be dictators. Also when Trump was in office our enemies feared him and we were a strong country with strong leadership now we have weak leaders who are being bullied

