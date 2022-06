GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - According to local wedding planners and brides to be, more Upstate brides than ever are saying ‘yes to the dress’ and getting married!. Local businesses--telling FOX Carolina that all these couples planning their big day around the same is creating competition for dates, space, and dresses as they head to the altar.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO