ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Shadow minister calls for ‘urgency’ over climate change

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkwm9_0fxSMuRn00

A shadow minister for international trade who has been given a damehood has called for “urgency” in the Government’s response to tackling climate change.

Labour MP for Llanelli Nia Griffith, who has become Dame Commander, said she is concerned that moves towards investment in renewables is often something which is pushed to one side.

She has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, which have been announced ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

The shadow minister emphasised her involvement in the Climate Change Act, after spending many years campaigning about the climate crisis, and the redevelopment of the Llanelli Railway Goods Shed as some highlights to her career as an MP.

She told the PA news agency: “It was very, very exciting to be working on that act.

“What has disappointed me is that since 2010, we have rather sat backwards and not put the foot on the accelerator on the things that we need to do, for example, a lot more investment in renewables.

“That’s now coming back to bite with the realisation that we’re very reliant on imported gas and oil, with the situation in Ukraine obviously influencing that. There should have been a lot more done.

“What worries me is that it’s very often something which can be pushed to one side. It’s urgent that things should be done now and not just left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6HsF_0fxSMuRn00
(PA Graphics)

“So I’d like to see a greater emphasis from this Government on investing in the ways that we can to cut down our emissions.”

A Government spokeswoman said: “Thanks to a massive £90 billion investment in renewable energy in the last decade, we have one of the most reliable and diverse energy systems in the world, and unlike the rest of Europe, we are not dependent on Russian energy imports.

“Nearly 40% of our electricity now comes from renewable sources, and since 2010 we have delivered a 500% increase in the amount of renewable energy capacity connected to the grid.

“We have also recently set out an energy security strategy which will supercharge our domestic renewable energy capacity in the long term.”

Dame Nia added that it was an “absolutely huge privilege” to have been given a damehood, thanking her colleagues for their work on her projects over the years.

“I have to say, I was absolutely astounded when I received the news,” she said. “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the people who have worked with me over the years on many projects that I’ve been involved in, because whatever I’ve achieved has not been by my efforts alone, it’s been in cooperation with others.”

She added that her role as an MP for Llanelli is “absolutely central” to her life.

“What I really wanted to achieve as an MP is first and foremost influencing policy for the better, and that means trying to get things done which actually improve people’s lives,” she said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s ‘first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor’

The Queen would have had her first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet on Thursday evening, according to a royal commentator. Platinum Jubilee celebrations commenced on Thursday, with Trooping the Colour and the lighting of beacons across the UK. Royals graced the balcony at Buckingham Palace and included the Queen,...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Security#Shadow
The Independent

Government ‘will unveil new plan to help cost-of-living crisis on Thursday’

A new Government plan to help people during the cost-of-living crisis is reportedly due to be unveiled the day after Sue Gray’s report is published.Chancellor Rishi Sunak is widely reported to be meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to “sign off” on their “multibillion-pound” plan, with Thursday being the suggested date for an announcement.Government sources told the PA news agency that no decisions have been made yet and the timing is yet to be confirmed.It comes after Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told MPs the regulator is expecting the energy price cap to increase by a further £830...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
U.K.
newschain

Queen thanked by Archbishop for ‘staying the course’

The Queen is “still in the saddle”, the Archbishop of York has said, as he thanked her for “staying the course”. In his sermon for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell compared the monarch’s well-known love of horse racing to her long reign, suggesting it “reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ministers warned of ‘millions’ of winter power cuts and rationed supply – OLD

Ministers have reportedly been warned of potential power cuts to as many as six million households this winter, with the Government drawing up plans for rationed electricity if supply issues deteriorate.According to The Times, Government modelling of a “reasonable” worst-case scenario predicts major gas shortages in winter if Russia cuts off more supplies to the EU.The paper writes limits could be imposed on industrial use of gas, including on gas-fired power stations, causing electricity shortages.As a result, six million homes could see their electricity rationed, primarily during morning and evening peaks, in curbs that may last more than a month.Worse...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Queen’s joy at Jubilee celebrations as she joins royal family on balcony

A delighted Queen has taken centre stage at her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations as she greeted crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by her family. Huge cheers erupted from the thousands of well-wishers packed onto The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged for the special flypast after Trooping the Colour.
U.K.
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Could those who enjoy a stiff drink have better recovery from surgery?

Older patients who consume alcohol regularly are more likely to report having a better quality of life before and after surgery compared to those who are teetotal, researchers have claimed. According to a new study, people aged 60 and over who drink a “potentially unhealthy amount” of alcohol generally say...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

Rafael Nadal feels ‘very sorry’ for Alexander Zverev over horrific ankle injury

Rafael Nadal admitted the shine had been taken off reaching another French Open final by the horrific injury suffered by opponent Alexander Zverev. Nadal and world number three Zverev had been battling for more than three hours when, at the end of the second set, the German slipped to the ground with his ankle twisting underneath him.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy