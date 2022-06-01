Probation chief humbled by OBE honour

The chief executive of the Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI) has said she is very humbled to have been made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Amanda Stewart, who is also the former chief executive of the Policing Board, has been made an OBE for public service.

She said: “I feel very humbled to have received this honour and it is recognition of all those working within justice to deliver services to change lives for safer communities.

“Throughout my career in public service, working in partnership and with local communities has been at the heart of everything I do.

“As chief executive of PBNI I feel incredibly proud to lead an organisation that is committed to developing local services to reduce reoffending and keep people safer.”

Ms Stewart also paid tribute to Shauna Scroggie, from PBNI, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal.

She said: “Shauna is a highly valued member of staff who delivers frontline services and works in partnership with a range of organisations to ensure people under probation supervision can give back through providing unpaid work to local communities.”

PBNI chairman Max Murray said: “This is a wonderful recognition of Amanda’s exceptional contribution to criminal justice in Northern Ireland.

“As chief executive of PBNI she lives the values of inclusiveness, integrity and openness.

“Her outstanding leadership qualities, support of staff and prioritisation of partnership working will enable probation to grow and develop as a valued part of the justice system.

“I am also delighted to see a member of our community service team, Shauna Scroggie recognised.

“I have personally accompanied Shauna as she goes round her various projects and have seen her professionalism first hand.

“Shauna’s enthusiasm and commitment are exemplary. She has excellent working relationships with service users and the many contacts she has within her work projects.

“I want to offer my personal congratulations, and that of everyone associated with PBNI, to Amanda and Shauna who richly deserve this recognition of their vital work.”

