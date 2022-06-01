ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Probation chief humbled by OBE honour

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epL85_0fxSLzpD00

The chief executive of the Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI) has said she is very humbled to have been made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Amanda Stewart, who is also the former chief executive of the Policing Board, has been made an OBE for public service.

She said: “I feel very humbled to have received this honour and it is recognition of all those working within justice to deliver services to change lives for safer communities.

“Throughout my career in public service, working in partnership and with local communities has been at the heart of everything I do.

“As chief executive of PBNI I feel incredibly proud to lead an organisation that is committed to developing local services to reduce reoffending and keep people safer.”

This is a wonderful recognition of Amanda’s exceptional contribution to criminal justice in Northern Ireland

Ms Stewart also paid tribute to Shauna Scroggie, from PBNI, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal.

She said: “Shauna is a highly valued member of staff who delivers frontline services and works in partnership with a range of organisations to ensure people under probation supervision can give back through providing unpaid work to local communities.”

PBNI chairman Max Murray said: “This is a wonderful recognition of Amanda’s exceptional contribution to criminal justice in Northern Ireland.

“As chief executive of PBNI she lives the values of inclusiveness, integrity and openness.

“Her outstanding leadership qualities, support of staff and prioritisation of partnership working will enable probation to grow and develop as a valued part of the justice system.

“I am also delighted to see a member of our community service team, Shauna Scroggie recognised.

“I have personally accompanied Shauna as she goes round her various projects and have seen her professionalism first hand.

“Shauna’s enthusiasm and commitment are exemplary. She has excellent working relationships with service users and the many contacts she has within her work projects.

“I want to offer my personal congratulations, and that of everyone associated with PBNI, to Amanda and Shauna who richly deserve this recognition of their vital work.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s ‘first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor’

The Queen would have had her first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet on Thursday evening, according to a royal commentator. Platinum Jubilee celebrations commenced on Thursday, with Trooping the Colour and the lighting of beacons across the UK. Royals graced the balcony at Buckingham Palace and included the Queen,...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
U.K.
The Independent

Famous faces on Queen’s Birthday Honours list chosen to reflect Platinum Jubilee

Famous faces in showbiz, sport and politics have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, with recipients this year said to reflect the monarch’s “invaluable” qualities ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.Those behind the selection process said there was more consideration for people who have represented themes such as youth engagement, the environment and sustained public service to mark the monarch’s milestone.There are top honours for English-Indian author Sir Salman Rushdie and illustrator Sir Quentin Blake, who are made Companions of Honour for services to literature and illustration respectively.Sir Quentin said: “Of course, it is an enormous privilege to be...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obe#Birthday Honours#Uk#Pbni#The Policing Board#British
The Independent

Former first minister and six MPs recognised in Birthday Honours

A former first minister at Stormont and six serving MPs and have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, which have been announced ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader in Northern Ireland, former minister and Conservative MP for Basingstoke Maria Miller, and shadow minister for international trade and Labour MP for Llanelli Nia Griffith, have all been made dames in the list.Former attorney general and Tory MP for Kenilworth and Southam Jeremy Wright, and former minister and Labour MP for East Ham Stephen Timms, have been given knighthoods.Tory MP for Chatham and Aylesford Tracey Crouch, who...
POLITICS
newschain

Queen thanked by Archbishop for ‘staying the course’

The Queen is “still in the saddle”, the Archbishop of York has said, as he thanked her for “staying the course”. In his sermon for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell compared the monarch’s well-known love of horse racing to her long reign, suggesting it “reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom”.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s joy at Jubilee celebrations as she joins royal family on balcony

A delighted Queen has taken centre stage at her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations as she greeted crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by her family. Huge cheers erupted from the thousands of well-wishers packed onto The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged for the special flypast after Trooping the Colour.
U.K.
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Even separatists Sinn Fein praise 'dedicated' Queen as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee: Republican leader Michelle O'Neill praises monarch for her 'significant' contribution to peace in Northern Ireland

Irish republicans Sinn Fein have congratulated the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, hailing her 'dedicated' service and 'significant' contribution to the peace process in Northern Ireland. In a letter to the monarch, the party's vice president and leader in Ulster Michelle O'Neill thanked the Queen for her 'warmth and unfailing...
POLITICS
newschain

Queen seated in Windsor Castle for official Platinum Jubilee portrait

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to mark the start of the national celebrations of her milestone 70-year reign. The monarch, 96, looks contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home, sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
U.K.
newschain

Could those who enjoy a stiff drink have better recovery from surgery?

Older patients who consume alcohol regularly are more likely to report having a better quality of life before and after surgery compared to those who are teetotal, researchers have claimed. According to a new study, people aged 60 and over who drink a “potentially unhealthy amount” of alcohol generally say...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

Rafael Nadal feels ‘very sorry’ for Alexander Zverev over horrific ankle injury

Rafael Nadal admitted the shine had been taken off reaching another French Open final by the horrific injury suffered by opponent Alexander Zverev. Nadal and world number three Zverev had been battling for more than three hours when, at the end of the second set, the German slipped to the ground with his ankle twisting underneath him.
TENNIS
newschain

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson should a vacancy arise?

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to face questions about his future and a confidence vote looms, who are the potential candidates to replace him should a vacancy arise?. – Liz Truss. “Fizz with Liz” has been a phrase associated with the Foreign Secretary amid reports earlier this year that...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy