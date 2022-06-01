ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Drug Bust at Bigfoot Electro Event

By Lucky Knott
 3 days ago
On Saturday night, Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies, working with security at the Bigfoot Electro event, recovered approximately 9.6 oz of PCP and mescaline plus $2,600 in cash. One...

Scam Warning from Law Enforcement

Law enforcement officials has been made aware of a scam affecting area citizens. A scam caller says that they are an employee of Duck River Electric Cooperative. The caller then proceeds to tell the intended victim that they are behind on their bill. The scammer goes onto to inform the DREMC customer that if they don’t pay, their service will be cut off. This is a scam.
Second American Flag Stolen in Winchester

On Target News reported last week about an American flag and pole being stolen from the roadside of Highway 41A in front of Hall Furniture in Winchester on May 22. Now we can report another flag has been stolen. Sometime overnight, from May 26th to May 27th, another memorial flag...
State Funding Study of Hwy 231 North Corridor in Bedford County

U.S. 231 North of Shelbyville has been the focus of some of the most exciting new developments in Bedford County – including 231 North Business Park; Nearest Green Distillery at Sand Creek Farm; Tennessee Downs; the new campus of Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Shelbyville; and Middle Tennessee State University’s relocation of its aerospace programs to Shelbyville Municipal Airport. Between current and potential commercial and industrial projects, there are more than $370 million in investments tied to 1,000 jobs.
TDOE Announces the Accelerating TN 2022 Summer Bus Tour

The Tennessee Department of Education has announced the Accelerating TN 2022 Tour, a statewide tour spanning 50 school districts over the course of three weeks to highlight summer learning opportunities. Department members, elected officials, and education partners will have the chance to join the various engagements to learn more about how schools are accelerating student achievement.
Burglary case leads to the Arrests of Two Franklin County Men

On Tuesday May 24th at approximately 10:30am, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a reported burglary in progress in the Keith Springs Mountain area. Upon arriving on the scene, law enforcement officials did contact two males attempting to commit a burglary. A short pursuit ensued, and one male was taken into custody. The second male was able to flee the scene but was later taken into custody at a residence in Franklin County.
New Ambulance Service in Warren County

Ascension Saint Thomas River Park in McMinnville has announced a newly stationed ambulance at the hospital to serve Warren County. The ambulance will provide transport to and from hospitals in surrounding counties as needed, 24/7. The addition of the new ambulance will reduce response times to emergencies and ease the...
Clean Audit for Coffee County Government

Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower announces a significant accomplishment by 12 Tennessee counties. These counties, which are audited by the Comptroller’s Division of Local Government Audit, have each received a clean audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Only one area county was listed...
County Unemployment Rates Up Slightly in Most Areas

Newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development showed nearly every county in Tennessee had unemployment rates below 5% in April. Perry County was the only county with a rate above 5% and its April number came in at 5.1%. Unemployment rates decreased in 12 Tennessee counties...
Winchester Police searching for American Flag Thief

On Sunday May 22, 2022 an American flag and flag pole was taken from the roadside of Highway 41A in front of Hall Furniture in Winchester. The Winchester Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the individual involved in the theft. If you can identify the individual or may have any information, please contact the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636).
TVA continues to take questions about Moore County Solar Project

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is requesting public comments on the Environmental Impact Statement regarding the proposed solar project in Moore County. The proposed facility, known as Moore County Solar, would be located on approximately 2,000 acres within an approximately 3,463-acre project site. The area includes Cumberland Springs, Five Points Road, Ledford Mill Road, and Motlow College area.
Manchester Alderman Resigns

Manchester Alderman Chris Elam has resigned from his leadership with the city after recently moving outside the city limits. Elam served the city for past six years. Elam sent On Target News his letter of resignation:. It is with deep sadness I share with our community that I have submitted...
Bedford County Veterans Program set for Monday

Bedford County veterans gathered on Wednesday to clean up the Veterans Memorial Plaza in advance of Memorial Day. A ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Monday on the courthouse lawn, followed by a luncheon for $6 each at the VFW Hall on Depot Street in Shelbyville. One of Southern Tennessee's...
“United in Spirits” Raising Awareness and Funds for Local Nonprofits

On May 21st, United Way of Highway 55 held their inaugural fundraiser on BBQ Hill overlooking the Jack Daniels distillery. A limited number of tickets were sold, and this event was one of only two outside organizational events in 2022 scheduled on BBQ Hill. Over 160 people attended, and the evening consisted of an upscale dinner, live entertainment by Utopia, and silent auction.
Memorial Day Ceremonies take place on Monday

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May at national cemeteries and local cemeteries by placing flowers and American flags on graves of military personnel.
Important Travel Information in Bedford County

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has reduced US 41A/SR 16 in Bedford County to one lane to repair the culvert and slope at Dryland Creek. A traffic signal is in place at the repair area near River Branch Road and Ben Williams Road. The light will control the single lane of traffic. It will remain in place for the next several months as repairs are made.
