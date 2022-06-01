ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

First woman vice-chancellor of Oxford University ‘flattered’ to be made dame

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYRyC_0fxSLeXC00

The first woman vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford has been made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Louise Richardson said she was “deeply flattered” by the honour for services to higher education.

Professor Richardson took up her role as vice-chancellor in 2016 and has been instrumental in a number of significant changes across the university.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSYDU_0fxSLeXC00
She launched Oxford University’s new access initiative (PA) (PA Archive)

She launched Oxford University’s new access initiative, ensuring that at least a quarter of its new undergraduate intake in 2023 came from non-traditional, poorer backgrounds, with 23.6% coming from black and minority ethnic backgrounds in 2020.

She also helped to secure the agreement with AstraZeneca to produce and market its Covid-19 vaccine.

As the first woman principal and vice-chancellor of St Andrews University she led it to its highest rankings both within the UK and worldwide.

Prof Richardson said: “I’m deeply flattered for this honour which I am delighted to accept on behalf of the extraordinary colleagues with whom I’ve had the great good fortune to work.

“It is wonderful to see higher education, the essential engine of so many aspects of our economy and society, recognised in this way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6HsF_0fxSLeXC00
(PA Graphics)

Prof Richardson has previously argued that universities need more “ideological diversity”, warning that the “culture wars” and the perception that universities were “bastions of snowflakes” were “deliberately being fanned” by populists and some politicians.

She said that “people are seeing that they haven’t gone to university and yet their taxes are paying for these utterly over-privileged students who want all kinds of protections that they never had and I think we have to take this seriously”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s ‘first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor’

The Queen would have had her first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet on Thursday evening, according to a royal commentator. Platinum Jubilee celebrations commenced on Thursday, with Trooping the Colour and the lighting of beacons across the UK. Royals graced the balcony at Buckingham Palace and included the Queen,...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Richardson
newschain

Queen’s joy at Jubilee celebrations as she joins royal family on balcony

A delighted Queen has taken centre stage at her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations as she greeted crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by her family. Huge cheers erupted from the thousands of well-wishers packed onto The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged for the special flypast after Trooping the Colour.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Rankings#Vice Chancellor#Uk#Oxford University#The University Of Oxford#St Andrews University
newschain

Queen thanked by Archbishop for ‘staying the course’

The Queen is “still in the saddle”, the Archbishop of York has said, as he thanked her for “staying the course”. In his sermon for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell compared the monarch’s well-known love of horse racing to her long reign, suggesting it “reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom”.
POLITICS
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queen seated in Windsor Castle for official Platinum Jubilee portrait

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to mark the start of the national celebrations of her milestone 70-year reign. The monarch, 96, looks contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home, sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
U.K.
newschain

Could those who enjoy a stiff drink have better recovery from surgery?

Older patients who consume alcohol regularly are more likely to report having a better quality of life before and after surgery compared to those who are teetotal, researchers have claimed. According to a new study, people aged 60 and over who drink a “potentially unhealthy amount” of alcohol generally say...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
The Independent

St Andrews University staff awarded Queen’s Jubilee Honours

A principal and vice-chancellor who brought Scotland’s oldest university to first place in a prestigious university guide has been recognised in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Honours list.Professor Dame Sally Mapstone DBE FRSE, who is the second woman in succession to hold this role at St Andrews University, is a celebrated medievalist and a leading figure in Scottish and UK higher education.Appointed principal in 2016, she steered the university in Fife to top of the list in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022, the first time any university has broken the 30-year Oxbridge duopoly at the top of...
COLLEGES
newschain

Close eye kept on Queen during busy Jubilee commitments

Royal aides will be keeping a close eye on the Queen to make sure she does not overdo it during the Jubilee weekend. The monarch has faced ongoing “episodic mobility problems”, stretching back to last autumn, and now uses a walking stick. Her royal physicians are also likely...
WORLD
newschain

Rafael Nadal feels ‘very sorry’ for Alexander Zverev over horrific ankle injury

Rafael Nadal admitted the shine had been taken off reaching another French Open final by the horrific injury suffered by opponent Alexander Zverev. Nadal and world number three Zverev had been battling for more than three hours when, at the end of the second set, the German slipped to the ground with his ankle twisting underneath him.
TENNIS
newschain

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson should a vacancy arise?

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to face questions about his future and a confidence vote looms, who are the potential candidates to replace him should a vacancy arise?. – Liz Truss. “Fizz with Liz” has been a phrase associated with the Foreign Secretary amid reports earlier this year that...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy