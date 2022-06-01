ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Mountain Lion Enters Northern California High School

kgoradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Department of Fish and Wildlife safely removed the mountain lion from Pescadero High School. The mountain lion will be transported to the Oakland Zoo to receive a health assessment, it is currently believed it be a male around 4 to 6 months old. Update: June 1, 2022 2:19pm....

www.kgoradio.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Judge rules that bees, legally, can be fish

According to a California appeals court, bees can be now legally classified as fish.The decision, announced on Tuesday, came after state wildlife officials were sued by agricultural groups for attempting to list four bumble bee species under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA).The justices reversed a lower court decision and decided that threatened or endangered bees could be listed under the CESA category of fish - since “fish” is defined as including invertebrates.“It is a great day for California’s bumble bees,” said Pamela Flick from Defenders of Wildlife, one of the case’s intervenor defendants, via press release.“Today’s decision confirms...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Mateo County, CA
Pets & Animals
San Mateo County, CA
Lifestyle
Pescadero, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Mateo County, CA
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Oakland, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Oakland, CA
City
Pescadero, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Government
KTLA

California’s 2 largest reservoirs are at ‘critically low’ levels

California is approaching the hot, dry summer season and the state’s two largest reservoirs are already at “critically low” levels, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Shasta Lake is at 40% of capacity and Lake Oroville is at 55% as of May 3, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest report. Water levels at Shasta Lake, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pescadero High School#The Oakland Zoo#Californiadfw#Smcsheriff#English#Commun
lonelyplanet.com

California's best places to camp on the beach

These are the best places in the state to pitch up and fall asleep under the stars to the sound of crashing waves © Nature Pro / Shutterstock. Camping on California’s 840 miles of biodiverse coastline offers the chance to have the road trip of your life without breaking the bank. Choose your spot – from rugged and untamed in California’s north to moderate climates, desert flowers and the dreamiest sunsets you’ve ever seen in the south.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Fire Burns at Least 20 Homes in Wealthy California Town of Laguna Niguel

(Reuters) -Wildfire fueled by exceedingly dry brush swept through the wealthy Southern California enclave of Laguna Niguel on Wednesday, destroying about 20 homes while scorching some 200 acres (80 hectares) and forcing evacuations, officials said. No injuries were reported. Though relatively small compared with some other major rural wildfires in...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
One Green Planet

Fishermen Help Two Stranded Baby Bears Drowning in Lake

These two kind Russian fishermen saved the lives of two baby bears who were drowning in a Lake and helped them onto their boat. The two adorable baby bears were trying to cross the lake with their mother but weren’t able to keep up. The mom didn’t realize it until it was too late, and the two cubs had to come up with a plan as soon as possible. That’s when they saw the boat with two fishermen.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Beast

Lake Tahoe’s Famous Wildfire-Burned Bear Cub Spotted Playing With Toy Bear

Tamarack—the badly burned bear cub that escaped after he was rescued during the California wildfires in 2021—is safe and apparently very into toys in his own image. The bear was captured on video playing with a bear bath toy in a puddle in Sa outh Lake Tahoe creek recently, and was identifiable by his singed fur. The Instagram account Tahoe Toogee, which focuses on, well, bears, posted a video of the beloved beast on its account. “Rub-a-dub dub, Tamarack’s havin’ fun in the tub! No idea where that bear bath toy came from, maybe he poached it from a nearby apartment complex,” the account posted. “In the photo you see his burn scars on his toes. Those toe pads should be the same exact color as the pad on the bottom of his foot.” A year ago, Tamarack escaped from the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care facility with his bandages still on, shortly after he was rescued during fires when he was around 6 months old.
ANIMALS
BBC

Drought-stricken US warned of looming 'dead pool'

A once-in-a-lifetime drought in the western part of the US is turning up dead bodies - but that's the least of people's worries. Sitting on the Arizona-Nevada border near Las Vegas, Lake Mead - formed by the creation of the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River - is the largest reservoir in the United States and provides water to 25 million people across three states and Mexico. Here, the stunning scale of a drought in the American west has been laid plain for all to see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Graduate takes dog to ceremony

Mel Sompoongar takes her dog just about everywhere with her. So of course she took him to her graduation ceremony at Arizona State University – dressed in a mini cap and gown. She said they got a ton of attention at the event.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy