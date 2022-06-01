ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Police Scotland chief constable Iain Livingstone ‘deeply honoured’ at knighthood

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W1nhb_0fxSLEmQ00

The head of Police Scotland has said he is “deeply honoured” to receive a knighthood in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone is being knighted for services to policing and the public, while a number of other officers and staff are also recognised in the list.

Police Constable Stephen Tanner, who is based on the island of Tiree, and recently retired Superintendent Irene Ralston have been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal.

Police Scotland health and safety manager James Bertram receives a British Empire Medal for services to policing and to the community in Ayrshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGawV_0fxSLEmQ00
Irene Ralston retired in February this year (Police Scotland/PA)

Sir Iain said: “Our committed and professional officers and staff are the key to the success of Police Scotland and this important recognition is tribute to the effective public service they provide every day, right across the country.

“I pay heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributes to protecting the people of Scotland and offer my warmest congratulations to those recognised today.

“I am personally, and on behalf of policing in Scotland, deeply honoured and extremely grateful.”

Sir Iain, 55, was appointed Police Scotland Chief Constable in August 2018, having served as Interim Chief from September 2017 and as a Deputy Chief from December 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PgdM_0fxSLEmQ00
Police Constable Stephen Tanner is based on the island of Tiree (Police Scotland/PA)

He leads 23,000 officers and staff serving communities across Scotland.

Having graduated in law from the Universities of Aberdeen and Strathclyde, and following work as a solicitor, he joined Lothian and Borders Police in 1992, serving in uniform and detective roles, including as head of CID.

Sir Iain has undertaken attachments to the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland and Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary.

He is a member of the Independent Steering Group for Operation Kenova, which is investigating offences alleged to have taken place in Northern Ireland.

Irene Ralston, 58, of Midlothian, joined Lothian Borders Police in 1987 and retired in February 2022.

During a career which spanned 35 years, she held roles in the CID, Drug Squad, Special Branch, Training Department and Professional Standards, latterly performing the role of Local Area Commander and Support and Service Delivery Superintendent in P (Fife) Division.

The force said she has been a champion of diversity and inclusion, establishing programmes of learning and support and leading change to improve the experiences of women in policing.

She said: “What a lovely surprise to receive this honour. I have recently retired and I cannot think of a better accolade to end my 35 years’ policing service. I am both honoured and humbled.

“Policing has evolved during my service, in particular, the environment for women in policing has positively changed and if I have contributed to that, even in some small way, it would make me incredibly proud.”

Police Constable Stephen Tanner, 51, has been based on the Island of Tiree, the most westerly island in the Inner Hebrides, since 2010, having joined Strathclyde Police in 1992.

As the island’s lone officer he is often called to help people at all times of the day or night.

During the pandemic, he volunteered to help the Scottish Air Ambulance Service with their planning to fly Covid patients from the island if required.

He said: “This has come as a great surprise to me and I am truly honoured to have been nominated for this award.

“My time covering the islands of Tiree and Coll has, on occasion, been challenging as a lone officer, however, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it.

“This month marks my 30 years’ police service and this is a fantastic way to mark that, I appreciate it greatly.”

James Bertram, 54, of Largs, Ayrshire, leads a health and safety team covering all aspects of safety including providing a 24/7 response to operational safety at significant incidents, and was heavily involved in dealing with the policing challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “I am honoured to have been recognised by Her Majesty the Queen and to be awarded the British Empire Medal in the Birthday Honours list.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s ‘first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor’

The Queen would have had her first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet on Thursday evening, according to a royal commentator. Platinum Jubilee celebrations commenced on Thursday, with Trooping the Colour and the lighting of beacons across the UK. Royals graced the balcony at Buckingham Palace and included the Queen,...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said. Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
U.K.
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon speaks of her deep respect for the Queen

Scotland's first minister has described her deep respect for the Queen as she paid tribute to the monarch's "selfless commitment to duty". Nicola Sturgeon said she had benefited from the Queen's knowledge and wisdom during their private conversations. She said she wanted the Queen and her successors to remain as...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iain Livingstone
BBC

Police say inquiries are 'ongoing' after assault on Yasmin Evans

Former BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans was reportedly punched and kicked by a group of men, during an incident on the weekend. Police have confirmed officers were called to reports of an assault in Bishopsgate in London on Saturday night. She wrote on Instagram she was attacked after one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Scotland#Uk#Tiree#British
The Independent

Former first minister and six MPs recognised in Birthday Honours

A former first minister at Stormont and six serving MPs and have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, which have been announced ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader in Northern Ireland, former minister and Conservative MP for Basingstoke Maria Miller, and shadow minister for international trade and Labour MP for Llanelli Nia Griffith, have all been made dames in the list.Former attorney general and Tory MP for Kenilworth and Southam Jeremy Wright, and former minister and Labour MP for East Ham Stephen Timms, have been given knighthoods.Tory MP for Chatham and Aylesford Tracey Crouch, who...
POLITICS
BBC

Beacons light up Scotland for Queen's Jubilee

Beacons have been lit across Scotland as part of a series of celebrations to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The tributes were visible at landmarks ranging from Edinburgh Castle to Ben Nevis, Britain's highest peak. Other planned weekend events include a re-enactment of the coronation in Kelso and a mass...
WORLD
BBC

Killers convicted after 'caring' father beaten to death in Rowley Regis

Three men have been convicted after a father-of-five was stripped naked and beaten to death in an industrial estate in the West Midlands. Carl Woodall, 44, died after suffering "catastrophic injuries" in Rowley Regis on 28 June last year, West Midlands Police has said. Mark Campbell, 39, and Simmion Goldbourne,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
BBC

Telford learner driver supervised by daughter, 15, police say

A learner driver was spotted by police in Telford being supervised by their 15-year-old daughter. Officers pulled over a Vauxhall Meriva, displaying L plates, in Donnington on Sunday at around 11:15 BST. The driver has been reported for driving in breach of licence conditions and without third party insurance. Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Queen thanked by Archbishop for ‘staying the course’

The Queen is “still in the saddle”, the Archbishop of York has said, as he thanked her for “staying the course”. In his sermon for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell compared the monarch’s well-known love of horse racing to her long reign, suggesting it “reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom”.
POLITICS
newschain

Prince Louis steals the show on Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony as he held his hands over his ears during the Platinum Jubilee flypast. The four-year-old royal chatted to his great-grandmother the Queen, known affectionately as “Gan Gan” to the Cambridge children, ahead of the aircraft spectacular. Louis displayed...
CELEBRITIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

People warned not to approach man missing from High Wycombe

People have been warned not to approach a man who has gone missing from his home in Buckinghamshire. Philip Wlodarczyk was last seen on Monday in Slough. However, the 72-year-old from High Wycombe is believed to have travelled to Amersham in Buckinghamshire and Maidenhead in Berkshire. Thames Valley Police issued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy