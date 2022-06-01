Lexington School District One is providing free meals this summer

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — With just days to go in the school year, many families are preparing for summer break and are looking for ways to keep their kids busy. If you're looking for summer activities for your kids, there are several options in Kershaw County, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Kershaw County's "Be Great" program. The program, which offers many different entertainment options for kids, kicks off on June 1.

