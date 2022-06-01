Lexington School District One is providing free meals this summer

On Tuesday May 17th, fifteen seniors representing Camden, Lugoff-Elgin, and North Central high schools participated in Kershaw County School District’s first Future Educator Signing Day. The event, sponsored by KCSD’s Teacher Forum, was intended to celebrate students who have decided to pursue careers in the field of education. The signing day provided a chance for students, their families, and their educators to gather together in one room and honor the impact of teachers past, present, and future.
Comments / 0