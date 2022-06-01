ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Alert Thursday, then drier and less humid Friday

By David Glenn
WTVCFOX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly a few isolated evening showers, otherwise a fair to partly cloudy sky through the night and muggy with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday is a Weather Alert Day due to an overall low end risk of a few strong storms Thursday Afternoon...

foxchattanooga.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Severe storms are expected to roll in this morning

This morning will start calm, but storms will be moving into the region later this morning and through the afternoon. The Ozarks have been upgraded to an enhanced risk tomorrow, level 3 out of 5. Storms will form north of the region. All severe weather modes will be possible, including winds up to 70mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado spin-up. Storms will be moving south and east throughout the day before moving out of the Ozarks by this afternoon to evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Glenn
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for scattered downpours

Alert: Yellow Alert for this afternoon into this evening for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to some flooding. There's also a slight risk for severe thunderstorms south of the city where we could see locally damaging winds.Forecast: With the exception of a few stray showers, today gets off to a quiet start. But it looks like showers/thunderstorms make a comeback this afternoon -- mainly after 1PM -- and linger into this evening. The severe threat seems to be on the southern fringe of our area, but we should at least see some downpours (localized flooding) and rumbles of thunder around here. We should catch a break late this evening into the early overnight hours, then another round of showers will sweep through closer to daybreak. Any showers early tomorrow morning will be followed by clearing skies, decreasing humidity and highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny, warm and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. 
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Drier
natureworldnews.com

Central States to Brace For Severe Thunderstorms This Coming Week

Forecasters watch out for the next possible round of severe weather as storm-weary locations recover from the previous week's bout of thunderstorms. Last Thursday, destructive thunderstorms moved through parts of the Central States. Forecasters are watching for the next possible round of severe weather in a similar area seven days later.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Australia Weather Update: BoM Forecasts Continuance of Cold Front Into the Weekend

Cold front with wet and windy conditions in Australia will continue into the weekend, according to the latest forecast of Australian weather authorities. The inclement weather continues to move into Southeast Australia, where snowfall, torrential rain, and damaging winds have been observed in some parts of the country over recent days.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Hot, humid, and some rain

Temperatures will climb to the 90s along with the chance of rain. “Nothing too crazy in the forecast as it stays hot, humid with a little rain around. Afternoon highs through the weekend will climb to near 90 degrees, but with humidity…
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy