Big Bear Lake, CA

Watch Spirit, the Big Bear bald eaglet, flying for the first time

By Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
Just before the sun peaked over a ridge in Big Bear Lake, a young eagle, Spirit, clambered up to a branch jutting out from a 14-story Jeffrey pine tree.

Spirit stood there for almost a minute on Tuesday morning — seemingly admiring the view — before spreading her wings and taking her first flight.

The 5:49 a.m. fledging was captured on the 24/7 nest camera that has provided tens of thousands of viewers the chance to watch her life unfold from since her hatching as a ball of fluff in March.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the video of the raptor’s initial flight had gathered 106,000 views; 19,000 likes; and 2,200 comments on Facebook.

“Oh my gosh, she looked so beautiful soaring in the wind. Come back soon Spirit, I already miss you way too much!” wrote one commenter. “Great job Baby Girl, great job!!”

The nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley — who installed the nest camera in 2015 — said it was unknown when Spirit might return to her nest. The same day she took flight, Spirit did come back later in the afternoon likely due to her father, Shadow, bringing her a fish, the group said.

The young eagle could be considered a miracle baby for Jackie and Shadow, the parents who dutifully raised her, as she was the first eaglet born to the couple after two years of misfortune.

In 2020 and 2021, Jackie’s clutches of eggs were either eaten by ravens or didn’t hatch.

Simba was the couple’s last youth to successfully take flight and fledged in 2019.

Spirit had been displaying “territorial type” and aggressive behavior in the days and weeks leading up to her flight, according to the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

“This dominant behavior is another indicator of Spirit being a female,” the group said. “Spirit seems to think this is HER nest now and when she is acting cranky, Jackie & Shadow give her space!”

That aggressive behavior will help the young eagle when she ultimately decides to leave the Big Bear area and set out on her own.

Spirit — who is almost 13 weeks old — could spend another month or so honing her flight and hunting skills as Jackie and Shadow continue to feed her. Simba left the area less than a month after he fledged.

At about 17 to 23 weeks old, eagles are considered self-sufficient and wander away from their nesting territory, according to the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey.

To view the nest camera, click here.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

