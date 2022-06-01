ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Draymond Green's Major Reflection Before Game 1 Of The Finals

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9Msr_0fxSKTsi00

On Wednesday, Draymond Green met with the media before the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida.

On Wednesday, All-Star forward Draymond Green met with the media, before the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in California.

Green had an incredible reflection of what the franchise was during his rookie season before they became the dynasty that they are.

"I remember walking downtown Oakland, giving away tickets to the game as a rookie for one of our team activations or community things that you have to do," Green said.

The Warriors have been to the NBA Finals six times in the last eight years, and they have also won three NBA Championships during that span.

Prior to their dynasty, they had been a franchise that had endured a lot of losing.

From 2008-12, they missed the playoffs five times in a row, so that is obviously much different from how people today think of the franchise.

The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games to win the Western Conference and advance to the Finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Florida, MA
The Spun

Report: Here's Why Dell, Sonya Curry Are Getting Divorced

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. In previous NBA Finals appearances, we've seen Curry's parents — Dell and Sonya — sitting together in the stands cheering on their eldest son together.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph Curry seems mystified by Game 1 performances of Horford, White

Like teammate Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't appear to be in an overly congratulatory mood following Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After Green insisted the Warriors dominated for roughly 42 minutes before faltering, Curry at least seemed to acknowledge that Golden State will need to make some adjustments against the Boston Celtics rather than Green's "we'll be fine" mentality.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Draymond Green
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s net worth In 2022

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2022. The 13-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#The Miami Heat#Warriors#The Dallas Mavericks#The Milwaukee Bucks
FanSided

Warriors latest injury update should truly scare the Celtics

The Golden State Warriors’ latest injury update should scare the Boston Celtics ahead of the NBA Finals. Golden State has fought through injuries this season, but the latest injury update should cause the Celtics’ to shake in their sneakers. The Warriors will list Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy