Body of One Missing Woman Found

 2 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Richmond fire officials say water rescue crews have found the body of one of two missing women along the James River. Captain Robert Maass says crews found the remains of Lauren Winstead, 23, near the Powhite Bridge.

Crews continue to look for Sarah Erway, 28. Both were part of a group that was floating along the river on Memorial Day and got caught up in the strong current. Ten people had to be rescued Monday near Bosher's Dam.

River levels have been high because of recent rains, and police and safety officials have been preaching caution.

