ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VC Star | Ventura County Star

COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations tick up in Ventura County. Here's what to know

By Cheri Carlson, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago

COVID-19 infections continued to rise in Ventura County last week, more than tripling since last month.

State data released late Tuesday show the county’s infection rate rose to 31 cases per 100,000 people daily. That’s a level not seen in months and up from 9.7 infections per 100,000 people a month earlier.

The upward trend shows the virus continues to spread in the county, but rates have stayed lower than those reported in past surges.

“We’re not seeing a surge, but we’re seeing an increase in the number of cases,” said Dr. Robert Levin, the county's health officer.

The number of hospital patients who test positive for COVID also has climbed but numbers are just a fraction of past peaks. On Wednesday, the county reported 43 COVID-positive patients.

That's triple the number in late April but far lower than the over 300 hospitalizations reported in the January surge. The current variants seem to be milder than previous ones, according to Levin.

More: Could 6 of 10 Ventura County residents have caught COVID-19? Here's what we know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSlak_0fxSKIPx00

The number of infections likely will continue to increase over the next few weeks. State projections show cases peaking later this month before starting a slow decline.

The county's number of COVID tests coming up positive also has increased in recent weeks to 11.1% over seven days. A higher percentage means more COVID-19 circulating in the community.

Levin said the increase "begs for a reaction."

"That reaction should be that if you're not already fully vaccinated, if you're not already wearing a good quality mask in public spaces, that you should be doing so,” he said. “And, that if you're ill, you should stay home.”

Flu infections also have ticked up in the county.

"The average flu season starts earlier and pretty much is calling it quits by now," Levin said. "Our flu cases really didn't lift off until maybe six weeks ago."

More: Ventura College 2022 graduates walk in 'surreal' return to in-person ceremonies

Cheri Carlson covers the environment for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations tick up in Ventura County. Here's what to know

Comments / 3

Related
The Malibu Times

First Monkeypox case reported in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County health officials are reporting what appears to be the first case of monkeypox identified in Los Angeles County. Although the presumptive case is still awaiting final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the LACO Department of Public Health made the announcement to alert the public about the disease as […] The post First Monkeypox case reported in Los Angeles County appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Ventura County and ex-CEO Powers hit with lawsuit over harassment claim

The Ventura County employee who says former County Executive Officer Mike Powers sexually and racially harassed her filed suit against the county and Powers on June 2. The woman, identified in the lawsuit only as “Jane Roe,” claims in the lawsuit that Powers, her immediate supervisor, subjected her to sexual and racial harassment and discrimination from 2019 to 2021; retaliated against her by excluding her from meetings and harming her career; threatened to “destroy” her if she reported him; and defamed her by spreading rumors about her and calling her a liar. Her suit also names the county as a defendant and says it did nothing to protect her from a hostile work environment, and that it violated the California Family Rights Act by giving her work duties while she was on medical leave.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Ticks#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Ventura College#Public Health
Santa Barbara Independent

Opioid Overdose Remains a Scourge in Santa Barbara County

On an average morning in 2020, Montecito resident Stephanie Forrester woke up and began preparing for the workday. While she usually never checked in on her son, Justin, 20 years old at the time, she decided to crack open his bedroom door to say goodbye until the evening. Forrester saw...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

New cases nearly double, but …

The average of confirmed new cases of coronavirus reported on Friday for Orange County nearly doubled the most recent previous tally released on Tuesday. According to the county health care agency, 3,091 new cases were reported over the previous three days. That’s a daily average of 1,030 (rounded off to the nearest whole number) compared to 519 on Tuesday, but more similar to the average a week ago of 991.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Heated VC Sheriff’s Race

Next week’s primary election features a showdown between two veteran Ventura County law enforcement professionals, the incumbent sheriff and one of the department’s top commanders. Ventura County Sheriff William “Bill” Ayub looks forward to continuing to serve his community and keeping the county safe if reelected in the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Now Total 77,366

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday five new deaths, 4,454 new cases countywide, with 105 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,136, county case totals to 2,980,708 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 77,366 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 474. There are 502 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kclu.org

Ventura County voters deciding fate of proposals to toughen oil, and gas drilling reviews

How far should Ventura County go to protect the county against the potential negative impacts of oil and gas production?. That’s the question facing voters in the forms of Measures A and B. In 2020, Ventura County Supervisors passed an ordinance which would require operators with facilities which have years, sometimes decades old permits to go through new environmental reviews for drilling. Opponents gathered enough signatures to put the issue before voters.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KABC

The water narcs are out patrolling to be sure you aren’t watering too much.

Local Water Districts Crack Down on Violations of New Water Restrictions. (Los Angeles, CA) — As California’s tough new water rules are implemented, local water districts are cracking down on violations of the new restrictions. In the Las Virgenes water district, inspectors are increasing patrols to find anyone who may be unknowingly — or knowingly — violating the new rules. Yesterday as the rules took effect, the water district began installing new flow restriction devices that reduce the flow of water. Those devices are only being used on homes that have used 150 percent of their water budget and have not answered calls or responded to fines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy