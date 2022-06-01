Poulsbo couple fall off embankment chasing after dog, rescue underway

RIMROCK LAKE, Wash. — A boating rescue was conducted at Rimrock Lake on May 29 after one man called dispatch around 4 p.m. saying he couldn’t get his boat restarted. The man, from around Olympia, was on his 16-foot boat with his 12-year-old son when the motor stopped working. He could not get it started again and said the wind picked up and was blowing them towards the rocky bank near the highway.

