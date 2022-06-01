Poulsbo couple fall off embankment chasing after dog, rescue underway

SEQUIM, Wash. - A man who attacked, and was shot by a police officer after being pulled over on May 19 was charged for murdering his mother on Friday. According to the Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team (KCIRT), the Clallam County Prosecutor's Office charged Bret Allen Kenney with first degree murder for the death of Teri Ward, his mother, on June 3. Investigators discovered Kenney was linked to the death of his mother after a May 19 incident where he attacked, and was shot by a Sequim police officer after being pulled over in a routine traffic stop.
Comments / 0