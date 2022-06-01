De-Stress for Less

The last few years have felt like being shot out of a cannon. Social turmoil, a global pandemic, working from home, school closures, and now an excruciating war in Ukraine have resulted in various levels of stress and loss in every household. Dr. David Johnson, retired CEO of Navos...
A heuristic is a rule that produces a good outcome most of the time. Heuristic rules become automatic behaviors that don't require much effort. Useful heuristics can help you reduce self-sabotage. To help with your self-regulation, parenting, work, or relationships, look for how simple, specific rules could work. First, let...
Constant exposure to frightening news can exacerbate mental illness. Mindfulness meditation is a proven tool for alleviating stress in stressful times. Staying in the present moment with kindness and compassion can help one tolerate emotional discomfort. Like the recent mass shooting at a Texas elementary school and the racist slaughter...
You should avoid them. It's not hard. There's a toxic three-word phrase that people with low emotional intelligence use a little too often. To explain why it's such a bad choice, it helps to examine a separate, one-word term that most people have never even heard of. Let's tackle the...
A team of researchers from the University of Granada (UGR) has found that smoking cannabis drastically alters vision, according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports. While a shockingly high number of cannabis users claimed to be able to see just fine, the new study has found the...
Could something as simple as a hug be the answer to calming your nerves? New research published in the journal Plos One suggests that an embrace before a stressful event, like an important meeting or a big presentation, may have a calming effect—but only for women.
Engage in activities that make you feel good every day. This can be different for each of us and for every day, but generally speaking, our brains feel good with novelty, gratitude, humor, love, kindness, and connection. Novelty Triggers. We can trigger novelty with something simple, like driving a new...
Black people are more likely to feel lonely than the general population, according to new research. Data from the Mental Health Foundation suggests one in three black people have experienced feelings of loneliness. That's compared to the general population where one in four had reported loneliness some or all of...
"I hate people," I told my friend the other day, "I really, really do." "I hate people," is something I say often but don't really mean, sort of like how people say they're busy or tired all the time. Most of us are less busy than we fancy ourselves and less tired than we need to be. But we all like to complain, and me complaining about how annoying other people are scratches the same itch as other people complaining about anything else. There is a sort of cultural currency that comes with being busy and tired, but I'm not sure that same currency applies to hating people. Probably, I just seem crotchety and unlikeable, which is exactly the vibe I was going for at that moment.
Are people more likely to feel empathy for animals than other humans? According to new research, it’s not that simple. Researchers found that when people had to choose between empathizing with a human stranger or an animal (a koala bear), participants were more likely to empathize with other humans.
In this episode, I speak with Donna Edbril, a Certified Leadership Coach, about how she helps female lawyers find the balance between their personal lives and working in a law firm. Donna also shares her transition from starting out in law school and working in different companies to being a career coach. She also runs down the different advice she can give to people who are finding it difficult to set boundaries and the proven methods for them to take control of their career paths.
A few years ago, Brandon Roman’s after-work routine looked very different. He’d stop by a liquor store on the way home, then lock himself away from his wife and young children to drink and play video games until he passed out. “I honestly don’t remember very much from...
Nature pulls our minds into a sense of wonder when we open up to it. Shakespeare and Wordsworth passed in the midst of spring—both were deeply in touch with its wonder. We can meditate and shift focus to bring healing to our hearts and minds. Healing often does not...
Hate is a powerful negative emotion, but a word that is easy to say. For example, many of us profess to hate public figures, such as politicians. One has only to browse social media to find declarations of hate for those in the public eye. So, is hate a hard-wired emotion in people? Medical News Today looked at the science behind why people feel hate.
Much has been said about ties between extroversion and happiness that need not be restated here. It is true that extroverts tend toward higher degrees of pleasurable experience, on average. Extroverts tend to be more driven to seek out experiences and may even receive a neurophysiological reward for doing so. Extroverts also tend to have a more positive disposition, on balance. Having personalities that more epitomize Western cultural values, extroverts may not only be more comfortable in Western society, but may, indeed, benefit in overall well-being.
